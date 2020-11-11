How Does Trevor Bauer's 2020 Cy Young Victory Impact Free Agency?

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The stars have aligned for Trevor Bauer, who's now a free agent and the proud owner of a Cy Young Award.

Bauer was announced as the 2020 winner for the National League on Wednesday, edging out fellow finalists Jacob deGrom and Yu Darvish. Now all he has to do is find a contract to his liking on the open market, which seems easy enough in theory.

And yet, exactly how much his Cy Young triumph will help his market is a fair question.

Trevor Bauer's Resume

Why Bauer's Cy Young Award Might Not Move the Needle

A pitcher hitting free agency following a Cy Young-winning season? As with many things concerning the 144-year-old institution that is Major League Baseball, it's happened before.

It hasn't, though, since Roger Clemens hit the open market after winning his seventh Cy Young as a member of the Houston Astros in 2004. Bauer's situation is significantly different on two fronts: He isn't a 42-year-old borderline retiree, and teams don't evaluate free agents like they used to.

In the 2000s, especially, teams had few qualms about backing up the truck for players with star-caliber track records. It didn't matter so much if their more recent numbers didn't necessarily command huge paydays—looking at you, Barry Zito.

As Cy Young winners like Dallas Keuchel and Jake Arrieta can vouch, the free-agent market hasn't been as generous in recent years. That reflects how modern front offices care about youth, present ability and future projectability first, and everything else second.

For instance, take Gerrit Cole.

He didn't win the AL Cy Young Award for 2019, yet the market rewarded him as if he had. Because what really mattered was that he was a 29-year-old whose two most recent seasons consisted of a 2.68 ERA and a rate of 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Hence, the New York Yankees came running with a record-breaking nine-year, $324 million contract.

For Bauer, the bad news begins with the reality that he's nearly 30 and coming off his age-29 season, whereas his former UCLA teammate/rival entered free agency off his age-28 season.

The good news for Bauer, however, begins with how some of the numbers he posted in his walk year have a Cole-like sheen to them.

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Though he didn't match Cole's record-setting strikeout rate of 13.8 per nine innings, Bauer was no slouch in whiffing 100 batters in only 73 innings. He also permitted only 17 walks and 41 hits, and his peripherals only further underscore his dominance.

To wit, Bauer's .219 xwOBA—which is based on strikeouts, walks and contact quality—is the lowest for a starting pitcher since Statcast debuted in 2015:

1. Trevor Bauer, 2020: .219

2. Clayton Kershaw, 2016: .226

3. Clayton Kershaw, 2015: .235

4. Chris Sale, 2018: .236

5. Gerrit Cole, 2019: .241

Bauer's pure stuff also rated as elite. The average spin rates on his fastball and curveball were in the 100th and 92nd percentiles, respectively. Overall, the 2,852 revolutions per minute that he averaged was the highest mark of any pitcher who threw at least 1,000 pitches.

Taken in tandem with his 2018 performance, all this paints Bauer as a true No. 1 starter. As in, a guy with sizzling stuff and an idea how to use it. Also as in, a pitcher worthy of a contract worth between $200 million and $300 million.

But in this case, there's more than one "yeah, but..." working against Bauer's outlook for a megadeal.

One is the right-hander's own mindset. Though he recently walked back his previous stance that he would only do one-year deals, he still attached strings to what he would be looking for as a free agent.

As he said on MLB Network Radio in September, via Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors:

"I want to be in a situation where I feel valued and I have the chance to conduct my career the way I want to conduct it. So, pitch every fourth day, and stuff like that. I want to challenge myself and have a chance to do those things. So if there’s a situation where it presents itself where it is a four-year or five-year deal, and I feel confident that's going to be a situation that's good for me, I would consider it."

There's also, of course, the complicated matter of just how confident teams will feel about Bauer even in a four- or five-year deal.

Though 2020 was obviously a good year for him, the 60-game schedule limited him to only 11 starts in the regular season, plus one more in the postseason. A sample size that small naturally begets questions about sustainability, the most pressing of which might concern the quantum leap that Bauer needed to become MLB's spin-rate king.

A sample size that small also doesn't absolve Bauer from the inconsistency that he's experienced throughout his career. Per ERA+, he was 96 percent better than the average pitcher in 2018 and 176 percent better in 2020. But in his other seven seasons, he peaked at just 9 percent better in 2017.

In other words, he's been fairly average when he hasn't been elite.

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

There's also no ignoring that Bauer is looking for a contract in what figures to be an unusually unforgiving market. With teams having reportedly lost about $3 billion amid the pandemic-ravaged 2020 season, saving as much money as possible will be the name of the game like never before.

Lastly, Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, wasted no time in revealing that he would reject the Reds' qualifying offer. This was expected and certainly the right call, yet it's not exactly a good thing that he's now tied to draft-pick compensation.

All told, it's basically impossible to have a normal discussion about Bauer's value. So it's little wonder that predictions for what he might get in a multiyear contract fall all over the map, from as low as four years, $90 million (FanGraphs) to as high as five years, $135 million (The Athletic).

If winning the Cy Young is going to help Bauer's negotiations in any way, it might be in a marketing capacity. As evidenced by his social media presence on Twitter and YouTube, nobody can accuse him of being afraid of the spotlight. Between that and his shiny new award, teams might look at him and see a star whose appeal might transcend the game itself.

But in the event that teams are too skeptical of Bauer to meet his demands, it wouldn't be the biggest shock if he backed off pushing for the highest possible guarantee in favor of more of a Marcell Ozuna-like plan: In which he bets on himself with a one-year deal with the idea of trying again next winter.

Ultimately, Bauer's Cy Young Award might not change all that much. His free agency was always going to be complicated, and that still figures to be the case.

Stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, FanGraphs and Baseball Savant.