FSU Football News: Latest on Marvin Wilson, Tamorrion Terry, James Blackman

Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell gave an update on defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, wide receiver Tamorrion Terry and quarterback James Blackman on Wednesday regarding their respective futures with the program.

According to Brendan Sonnone of 247Sports, Norvell said Wilson will miss the remainder of the 2020 season with the leg injury that kept him out last week against Pittsburgh.

Sonnone also reported that Norvell said Terry is "no longer with the program" and Blackman has opted out of the remainder of the 2020 season with an eye toward transferring after he graduates.

Norvell also said graduate transfer offensive lineman Devontay Love-Taylor will miss the rest of the season after suffering an apparent knee injury against Pitt, per Sonnone. Norvell is optimistic that Love-Taylor will be granted an extra year of eligibility in 2021 by the NCAA, however.

Wilson was widely viewed as FSU's best player entering the 2020 season after he registered 44 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and five sacks as a junior last season.

The talented defensive lineman is expected to enter the NFL draft, and Bleacher Report draft expert Matt Miller projected him to be a second-round pick in a 2021 mock draft he posted in September.

After making 35 catches for 744 yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman in 2018, Terry truly broke out last season with 60 grabs for 1,188 yards and nine scores.

Expectations were high entering the 2020 campaign, but Terry has been limited by a knee injury and has just 23 catches for 289 yards and one touchdown this season.

According to Sonnone, a source said Terry is weighing all of his options, including returning to Florida State in 2021, transferring elsewhere or entering the NFL draft.

In his 2021 NFL mock draft, Miller had Terry coming off the board early in the third round.

Blackman was Florida State's primary starter at quarterback in 2017 and 2019, and he backed up Deondre Francois in 2018.

He began 2020 as the Seminoles' starter as well, but after making two starts he was replaced by Tate Rodemaker and then Jordan Travis.

In four appearances this season, Blackman completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 366 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Blackman's best statistical season was in 2017 as a freshman when he completed 58.2 percent of his attempts for 2,230 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 picks. He also threw for 2,339 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season.

Florida State is off to a difficult 2-5 start this season, but it will look to get back on track Saturday against NC State.