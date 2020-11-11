Georgia vs. Missouri Football Game Postponed Because of Positive COVID-19 Tests

John Amis/Associated Press

The SEC announced Saturday's game between Georgia and Missouri has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 test results within the Tigers program.

Here's the full statement from the conference Wednesday:

It's the fourth SEC game scheduled for this weekend to be postponed over coronavirus concerns, joining Alabama vs. LSU, Auburn vs. Mississippi State and Texas A&M vs. Tennessee.

The Tigers' game against Vanderbilt scheduled for Oct. 17 was already postponed to Dec. 12, the conference's make-up date. The clash with Georgia could be moved to Dec. 19 if neither team qualifies for the SEC Championship Game.

Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz discussed the team's COVID-19 situation Tuesday:

"We took a COVID test Sunday. We had a positive that we contact traced. Contact tracing was significant at a position, but there's no outbreak or pause. We went out and practiced today. We tested again today and we'll find out those results. We went four straight weeks without a single positive and now we've had one. Our No. 1 priority is the health and safety our players and our team. We're trying to be smart about wrapping our arms around it and making sure there's not a reason to have to pause."

Although Saturday's game has been postponed, the program hasn't announced a pause in football activities.

Missouri is next scheduled to take the field Nov. 21 against South Carolina. The same is true for Georgia, which is slated to face off with Mississippi State.