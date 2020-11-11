Eagles' Brandon Graham Says Cowboys' Amari Cooper Has Bad Body Language on Field

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham zeroed in on Amari Cooper during a Week 8 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys to unleash his unique brand of trash talk.

Graham told ESPN's Tim McManus he noticed Cooper's body language as an indicator that he could start going at the Cowboys wide receiver.

"I knew the rap sheet on him," Graham said. "His body language is bad, so when you see his body language [worsen] I'm like, 'Oh yeah, I'm about to get him.' So I started talking to him. He was gone. He's like, man, I can't wait until Dak Prescott gets back. That's the type of face he had."

McManus noted that Graham also told Cooper he "might as well hang up the cleats" as the Eagles were on their way to a 23-9 victory over their NFC East rivals.

Now in his 11th season with the Eagles, Graham's reputation for smack talking anyone is legendary. He called out ESPN analyst Ryan Clark after Philadelphia's 17-9 win over the Cowboys in Week 16 last season:

Even when Graham isn't playing in a game, he will find a way to trash talk if he has a connection to the contest. The Michigan alum posted a picture on Instagram in November 2016 from his college days during the Wolverines' matchup with Ohio State.

It didn't work, as Ohio State won 30-27 in overtime, but Graham's ability to channel the same passion for a game he's watching on television as he does when he's playing is a rare talent.