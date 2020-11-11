    13-Year Veteran Dajon Ferrell Is Still a Hero When She's Not Serving

    Dajon Ferrell has made the most of her time after service. She is helping veterans assimilate back into society. Dajon lead classes and workshops, and it is our honor to give her a gift of $1000 to continue her mission. Happy Veterans Day to everyone out there. 


