Masters Favorites 2020: Projecting Daily Score Totals for Golf's Top Stars

Masters Favorites 2020: Projecting Daily Score Totals for Golf's Top StarsNovember 11, 2020
For any golfer to have a chance at donning the green jacket on Sunday afternoon, they must produce a set of four low scores.
The last two Masters champions combined to shoot 28 under par, and every member of last year's top 10 was 10 under or better.
Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and other top golfers in the field could clear the double-digit under-par mark with ease.
Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia will play much easier than the last major course the golfers encountered. DeChambeau was the only under-par golfer at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club, New York.
The hunt for the Masters lead could be more like the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park, when a handful of golfers had the chance to win on the back nine before Collin Morikawa took hold of the leaderboard.
If that occurs, we could see another star-studded cast of contenders make the push for first on Sunday afternoon.
Jon Rahm
Rahm made headlines before the tournament started with his one-in-a-million hole-in-one during a Tuesday practice round.
The 26-year-old Spaniard was in some of the best form on the PGA Tour this summer, as he won The Memorial Tournament and BMW Championship and produced two other top 10 finishes.
Rahm comes into the Masters off a second-place finish at the Zozo Championship, where he turned in four scorecards of 68 or lower.
Rahm shot four rounds in the 60s at the season's first two majors, but he did not drop enough birdies to challenge for first at the PGA Championship or U.S. Open.
If Rahm earns his first top 10 major finish of 2020, it could be through a steady progression of under-par scores.
At the PGA Championship, Rahm started with a first-round 70, dropped strokes every day and finished with a final-round 66.
He followed a similar route to land the BMW Championship title. He started with a 75 and clinched the victory through a 66-64 weekend.
In his last seven rounds at Augusta, Rahm produced a 71 or lower. If he cards a similar set of scores, Rahm could be in a great position to pounce for the lead on Sunday.
Rahm finished with a 69 in 2018 and carded a 68 to complete the tournament in 2019. If he finds a few more birdies on course during the weekend, he may become the latest golfer to win his first major.
Daily Score Projections: 70-69-67-67
Bryson DeChambeau
The latest test for DeChambeau's power-first, long-drive approach will be conquering a course he has not had much success at in the past.
The U.S. Open champion comes into Augusta as the most consistent major tournament golfer in 2020 with eight rounds of 70 or better.
DeChambeau was the only player that carved up the difficult track at Winged Foot, and his reward for that was a six-stroke victory over Matthew Wolff.
Since Augusta is not as treacherous as a U.S. Open track, DeChambeau will have to drop birdies or eagles on certain holes to fend off the competition hunting for low scores.
DeChambeau's best single-round score at The Masters is a first-round 66 from 2019. All of his other rounds at Augusta have been in the 70s.
Given all the adjustments in his game, you can probably throw out DeChambeau's past results as a potential indicator for success in 2020.
If he takes advantage of the course with a handful of accurate, long drives, the 27-year-old could make a run at winning back-to-back majors.
If he achieves that, DeChambeau would be the first player to win consecutive majors since Jordan Spieth captured the Masters and U.S. Open in 2015.
Daily Score Projections: 69-67-65-67
Collin Morikawa
Morikawa has drifted off the list of top major contenders since he captured his first major title at the PGA Championship.
He missed the cut at the U.S. Open and comes into Augusta off a tie for 50th at the Zozo Championship.
Although his recent results do not inspire a ton of confidence, Morikawa does have some solid results from the sport's top non-major tournaments.
Morikawa landed in sixth place at the Tour Championship through three rounds in the 60s, and he used back-to-back 68s to land in the top 20 at the BMW Championship.
If he overcomes the challenge of playing Augusta for the first time on Thursday, he could work his way into contention over the next three days.
At TPC Harding Park, Morikawa was consistent in the first two rounds with a pair of 69s, and then he surged ahead with a 65-64 weekend.
If he displays the same consistency and improves over the weekend, Morikawa could be in line for a decent finish.
Daily Score Projections: 71-69-67-66
Statistics obtained from PGATour.com