Masters Favorites 2020: Projecting Daily Score Totals for Golf's Top Stars

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

For any golfer to have a chance at donning the green jacket on Sunday afternoon, they must produce a set of four low scores.

The last two Masters champions combined to shoot 28 under par, and every member of last year's top 10 was 10 under or better.

Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and other top golfers in the field could clear the double-digit under-par mark with ease.

Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia will play much easier than the last major course the golfers encountered. DeChambeau was the only under-par golfer at the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club, New York.

The hunt for the Masters lead could be more like the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park, when a handful of golfers had the chance to win on the back nine before Collin Morikawa took hold of the leaderboard.

If that occurs, we could see another star-studded cast of contenders make the push for first on Sunday afternoon.