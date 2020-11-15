Peyton Manning's Latest Net Worth, Career Salary for NFL Contracts, Endorsements

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning hasn't played in the NFL since the 2015 season, but the inactivity has done little to put a damper on his earnings.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Manning is worth $250 million in this his fifth year of retirement following an 18-year NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

Per Forbes, Manning made $249 million in salary during his playing days, plus another $151 million in endorsements for a grand total of $400 million.

Manning has been a spokesman for Nike, Buick, DirecTV, Gatorade, Nationwide and Papa John's, and he continues to appear in commercials long after his retirement.

Most notably, Manning can be seen starring in Nationwide ads with country music star Brad Paisley every Sunday during NFL games.

There is no question that Manning earned his salary and sponsorship opportunities, as he cemented his place in NFL history as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

Manning was a 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time First-Team All-Pro and record-setting five-time NFL MVP. He also won a Super Bowl each with the Colts and Broncos and was named the MVP of Super Bowl XLI when he led the Colts to victory over the Chicago Bears.

He is among the all-time leaders in several key statistical categories as well, including passing yardage, where he ranks third at 71,940, and passing touchdowns, where he also ranks third with 539.

Manning has stayed busy in retirement by appearing in commercials and doing his own show for ESPN, plus there have been rumors about him breaking into announcing or becoming an NFL general manager.

While neither of those things has come to fruition, it is clear that Manning is very much in demand and could have essentially any job he wants in the realm of football.