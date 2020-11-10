    Jordan Love Activated from Packers' Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 11, 2020

    Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love throws during warm-ups before an NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers, Monday, Oct 5. 20, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
    Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

    The Green Bay Packers activated quarterback Jordan Love off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the club announced Tuesday evening.

    Love was added to the list Friday, one day after the Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers on the road. Under a joint agreement from the NFL and NFL Players Association, clubs may not disclose a player's medical status, and being added to the reserve/COVID-19 list does not mean a player has tested positive.

    NFL guidelines say any individual who is deemed a close contact of an infected person must isolate for at least five days and produce multiple negative tests before they can rejoin their team.

    Love, the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 draft, has yet to appear in any games for Green Bay this season. The quarterback is instead seen as the future of the Packers offense and figures to sit and develop behind starter Aaron Rodgers a bit longer.

    Now that he's been cleared, he can get back to practicing with the team without having missed much time.

    The Packers are back in action Sunday when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

