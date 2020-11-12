MLB Trade Proposals That Would Shake Up the 2021 World Series Race

2 of 6

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

In Game 6 of the 2020 World Series, Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash pulled left-hander Blake Snell with one out in the sixth inning and Tampa Bay leading 1-0.

The result was a 3-1 Rays loss and a Los Angeles Dodgers Fall Classic triumph.

After the game, Snell told reporters: "I don't wanna be taken out of that game."

However, he added: "For the most part, me and Cash, I'm going to side with him, because I know how good of a manager he is and it's just tough because I felt so good."

So, it isn't as though these are irreconcilable differences. Snell could again be a key piece for the Rays as they defend their American League title.

With that said, the Rays will pay Snell $11.1 million in 2021, followed by $13.1 million in 2022 and $16.6 million in 2023. For a small-market squad that ranked 28th in payroll in 2020, those swelling salaries could cause some sticker shock.

Tampa Bay would want a sky-high return for the 27-year-old, who won an AL Cy Young Award in 2018 and posted a 3.24 ERA with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 2020.

One club that could pay it? The San Diego Padres, who are close to challenging the Dodgers in the NL West and the Senior Circuit as a whole.

The Friars could use another top-shelf arm to pair with Dinelson Lamet and Mike Clevinger. And they could afford to jettison catcher Luis Campusano, left-hander Adrian Morejon and an ancillary piece or two from their No. 7-ranked system.

Tampa Bay would diminish its odds of making a repeat run in 2021, but given its financial limitations and perpetual need for cost-controlled talent, this would be a justifiable swallow-hard swap.