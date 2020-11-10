    Trevor Bauer Pokes Fun at Idea He'd Be 'Great Personality' with New York Media

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 11, 2020

    Cincinnati Reds' Trevor Bauer winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    Trevor Bauer appears likely to tweet—or troll—his way through free agency this offseason. On Tuesday, it was the New York Mets' turn on his timeline with the National League Cy Young finalist giving fans plenty of reasons to imagine him in blue and orange.

    Responding to a quote from Mets President Sandy Alderson on WFAN, Bauer joked about not being able to handle the media scrutiny in New York along with a few other cliches about making it in one of baseball's biggest markets.

    Bauer is a free agent this offseason and is likely to command the highest price among starters on the market. That should be no problem for the Mets and new owner Steve Cohen, who said it's time for the team to have a budget commensurate with a major-market club.

    That might make an eventual deal with Bauer more likely, though the volatile pitcher will certainly have his options.

