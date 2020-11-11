Masters Odds 2020: Betting Advice for Latest Vegas Lines on Top Players

0 of 3

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The 2020 Masters will open at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday.

Tiger Woods will be trying to defend his title, while Bryson DeChambeau will be aiming to add a successive major title to his resume. Rory McIlroy will be searching for the career grand slam.

Other big names such as Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Matthew Wolff, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau will once again begin their quest for an elusive first major championship.

Who might steal the week? And, most importantly, how can you make some money?

Here are the updated odds for 10 most likely players to win the 2020 Masters, followed by tips to help you bet wisely.

Odds

Bryson DeChambeau (+750)

Dustin Johnson (+850)

Jon Rahm (+1050)

Rory McIlroy (+1300)

Justin Thomas (+1300)

Xander Schauffele (+1600)

Brooks Koepka (+1700)

Tyrrell Hatton (+2500)

Patrick Cantlay (+2800)

Jason Day (+3000)

Odds via Draftkings Sportsbook.