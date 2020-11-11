Masters Odds 2020: Betting Advice for Latest Vegas Lines on Top Players

Masters Odds 2020: Betting Advice for Latest Vegas Lines on Top PlayersNovember 11, 2020
The 2020 Masters will open at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday.
Tiger Woods will be trying to defend his title, while Bryson DeChambeau will be aiming to add a successive major title to his resume. Rory McIlroy will be searching for the career grand slam.
Other big names such as Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Matthew Wolff, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau will once again begin their quest for an elusive first major championship.
Who might steal the week? And, most importantly, how can you make some money?
Here are the updated odds for 10 most likely players to win the 2020 Masters, followed by tips to help you bet wisely.
Odds
Bryson DeChambeau (+750)
Dustin Johnson (+850)
Jon Rahm (+1050)
Rory McIlroy (+1300)
Justin Thomas (+1300)
Xander Schauffele (+1600)
Brooks Koepka (+1700)
Tyrrell Hatton (+2500)
Patrick Cantlay (+2800)
Jason Day (+3000)
Odds via Draftkings Sportsbook.
Bryson DeChambeau Is Worth a Wager
Conventional wisdom would suggest staying away from this price, but DeChambeau warrants a wager.
By now, every fan knows of DeChambeau's monstrous frame and violent swing. It may come as a surprise that DeChambeau is the only player in the top 10 betting favorites who also ranked in the top 10 in strokes gained: putting last season.
If you want to solely discount putting, as it can be a fluctuant statistic, the No. 1 player in strokes gained: tee to green this season is also DeChambeau.
It will be hard to blame people who lay off the daunting +750 number; those kinds of odds were once reserved for Tiger in his prime. But when DeChambeau slips on the green jacket Sunday off a devastating bludgeoning of the famed course, you might wish you held a ticket.
Big Names to Avoid
It would be remarkable to see Tiger Woods (+4500) go back-to-back at Augusta, stunning the world once more. Phil Mickelson (+12500) contending again on a Sunday at a major would surely be a sight to behold. Who wouldn't want to see Jordan Spieth (+7000) rebuild his career at a site he's had so much success at? Rickie Fowler (+7000), too.
It's perfectly understandable to wager some small dollars with your heart, but the strength of the field makes any of these plays exceedingly unlikely. Mickelson and Woods have reached points in their career where missed cuts are likelier than major championships.
Fowler and Spieth are now levels behind some of their peers in terms of the quality of their games. If you're truly looking to maximize your investment, stick to what you know in your head, rather than what you feel in your heart.
If History Is Any Clue…
Seven of the last eight Masters winners were first-time major championship winners. The eighth, of course, was Tiger Woods a year ago.
There are three players in the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking who have yet to win a major: Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Tyrrell Hatton. All three of those players have finished in the top 10 at a major since the last Masters was played.
Rahm and Schauffele, in particular, are simply due to finally get it done, and both have games well suited to make this the week. A $10 wager on each to finish in the top five would net $137.50 if successful.
Players outside the top 10 who might contend for their first major include Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Matthew Wolff and Tommy Fleetwood.
Statistics courtesy of the PGA Tour's official website.
