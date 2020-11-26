Capital One's 'The Match': Rules, TV Schedule and Live-Stream Guide

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Change" will see Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley team up against Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Ariz. on Friday.

This is the third iteration of the event and will benefit Historically Black Colleges and Universities, with an interest in raising awareness of opportunities for diversity in sports. Different challenges through the 18 holes will raise additional funds.

"I truly believe an investment in HBCUs is an investment in our future and I am honored to have the opportunity to continue to support these great institutions alongside some of my favorite players…and Chuck," said Curry, who pledged last year to provide funding for Division I men's and women's golf teams at Howard University (h/t Michael A. Fletcher of The Undefeated).

Here's everything to know about Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Change," ahead of Friday's event.

How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 27

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: TNT. Brian Anderson, Trevor Immelman and Andre Iguodala will appear on the broadcast, and Cheyenne Woods and Gary McCord will serve as on-course announcers.

Live Stream: Exclusive content will be available before and during the match on the Bleacher Report app, including a "Cart Cam" live stream. Eli Manning and Michelle Wie will host a pregame show and be involved in the "Cart Cam."

Rules

Friday's edition of Capital One's "The Match" will be played as modified alternate shot match play, with five-time major champion Mickelson joining basketball Hall of Famer Barkley against Curry, a three-time NBA champion and Manning, a two-time Super Bowl winner, on the par-72, 7,317-yard course, which is owned by Mickelson.

Each player will hit from the tee on each hole, then the pairs will decide which ball they want to use moving forward. The teams will then take turns until someone gets one in the hole, and whoever wins the most holes will win the match.

The format should provide stimulating, competitive variations from three players who can hold their own on the golf course—and Barkley, whose swing has been the subject of scrutiny.

Though he did not participate as part of the foursome in the previous outing of Capital One's "The Match," the former NBA star made a guest appearance on the green while serving as an analyst. Needing a bogey to secure $200,000 for charity, he missed the fifth putt.

After some wicked back-and-forth with Brady during the spring edition of the match, as the six-time Super Bowl champion struggled, Barkley remarked that he wanted in on the next outing, according to Nick Piastowski of Golf.com. He told Golf Digest's Dave Shedloski that "nobody has worked harder" to improve his game, and he's spent the last six months hitting balls for five hours every day.

We'll see if that pays off come Friday.

Manning enters Friday's outing off of a victory in the May 2020 edition of the event, when he joined Tiger Woods in victory against Mickelson and Tom Brady. The spring foursome raised $20 million for COVID-19 relief efforts.

The inaugural event, which aired in November 2018, pitted Woods and Mickelson against each other with the latter winning the $9 million purse, which he reportedly donated to three different charities.