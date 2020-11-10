Jeremy Lin Works out with Stephen Curry, Warriors Amid NBA Comeback Rumors

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Jeremy Lin has spent the last two seasons playing with the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association. He might be on the verge of a major call up.

The former New York Knicks star has spent time this offseason working out with some of the Golden State Warriors, including guard Stephen Curry.

An Instagram post on Tuesday showed the athletes getting some work in together at the University of San Francisco only a few weeks after the New York Post's Justin Terranova reported interest between the two sides.

Lin, 32, last played in the NBA as a member of the Toronto Raptors in 2019, appearing in 23 games while averaging 7.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. He could provide the Warriors with some backcourt depth at a reasonable price if the club feels strongly about bringing him onboard.

The Harvard product began his career with Golden State in 2010-11 when he appeared in 29 games.