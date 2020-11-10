Tim Tebow Refused to Say Curse Word for Jets Play Call, Says Nick Mangold

Bill Wippert/Associated Press

Tim Tebow's football career featured many boisterous moments, but the former Heisman Trophy winner apparently went out of his way to avoid saying cuss words.

During an appearance on the Endless Hustle podcast (h/t TMZ Sports), former New York Jets center Nick Mangold said one of the team's plays had a curse word in it that Tebow refused to say when it was called.

"We had a play that was a 'Y Oh S--t' screen, where the tight end actually fakes like he fell down on a running play, hops up, runs back over, throws back to the tight end and it's usually wide open. ... He goes through the whole formation and gets to the last play: 'Y, Alright Screen...you guys know what it is.' And we're like, 'No Tim, what is it?' He goes, 'No, I'm not going to say it.'"

Even though there isn't any concrete audio or video evidence of Tebow uttering a curse word, one person has gone on the record to say he once heard the two-time first-team All-American do so.

"We're on the bus, getting ready to get off the bus, and the Gator Walk is out of control—the bus was rocking," Dan Mullen, who was Florida's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2005-08, said during a Gators fan event in May 2018. "Tebow gets up on the bus, drops an 'F' bomb in front of the team."

Mullen added that Tebow "will deny it until he dies," but after the star quarterback's statement, Florida "won by 40-something that night."

Tebow appeared in 12 games for the Jets during the 2012 season. He completed six of eight pass attempts for 39 yards and ran for 102 yards on 32 attempts.

To date, that was Tebow's last time appearing in an NFL game during the regular season. He played during the preseason in 2013 for the New England Patriots and with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015.

Since September 2016, Tebow has transitioned to playing professional baseball in the New York Mets organization.