ONE: Lineker vs. Belingon How to Watch, Stream Info and Top Headlines

ONE Championship

ONE Championship: Inside the Matrix III streams this Friday, Nov. 13, and it features former UFC contender John Lineker challenging former ONE bantamweight world champion Kevin Belingon in the main event.

Lineker is the No. 5-ranked bantamweight at ONE, while Belingon is No. 1. The winner of this match would be on the brink of a title shot against champion Bibiano Fernandes.

Here's the full card, top headlines heading in and how to watch Inside the Matrix III.

Where and How to Watch

ONE: Inside the Matrix III was pre-taped at Singapore Indoor Stadium and will be shown for the first time at 7:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

Those in the U.S. can watch the event for free on B/R Live and the B/R app.

Full Card

Video Play Button Videos you might like

No. 5 John Lineker (32-9) vs. No. 1 Kevin Belingon (20-7)

Song Min Jong (11-7) vs. Geje Eustaquio (13-8)

Murad Ramazanov (9-0) vs. Hiroyuki Tetsuka (9-3)

Yuri Simoes (0-0) vs. Fan Rong (13-2)

Hiroba Minowa (11-2) vs. No. 5 Lito Adiwang (11-2)

Top ONE: Inside the Matrix III Headlines

Lineker on the brink of title shot with win over No. 1 Belingon

"Hands of Stone" Lineker is a former UFC bantamweight contender who went 12-4 during his time with the company, earning notable wins over Rob Font, Marlon Vera and Brian Kelleher. He made his ONE debut in October of last year and defeated Muin Gafurov by decision.

A win over ONE's No. 1-ranked bantamweight Belingon, who lost to champion Bibiano Fernandes in his previous two matches, could be enough for Lineker to overtake his Filipino opponent for the top contender spot.

BJJ world champion Yuri Simoes makes mixed martial arts debut

Jiu-jitsu and submission grappling fans will be very familiar with Simoes. As a longtime practitioner, the 30-year-old Brazilian is a two-time ADCC Submission Wrestling world champion having claimed gold in 2015 and 2017. Last year, he signed with ONE to transition into mixed martial arts and will make his debut against Fan Rong.

Rong is 13-2 and also joined ONE last year. He lost to now middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder in his debut before defeating Sherif Mohamed by knockout in June of 2019.