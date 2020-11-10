Marcus Stroman: 'No Amount of Money' Could Get Me to Play for Tony La Russa

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Marcus Stroman doesn't sound like he will be entertaining contract offers from the Chicago White Sox this offseason.

Asked by a fan on Twitter how much it would take for him to play on a team managed by Tony La Russa, Stroman made it clear he has no interest in doing that:

That was the end of a conversation that also included Stroman saying Chicago's decision to hire La Russa is "baffling on all measures."

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Paula Lavigne and Charlie Moynihan, La Russa was charged with driving under the influence in February for allegedly running his car into a curb and "leaving it smoking on the side of a Phoenix-area road."

La Russa's hiring has been controversial for a variety of reasons, including a 2016 interview with Maggie Gray of SI Now in which he questioned the sincerity of then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's decision to protest during the national anthem by taking a knee:

"I think that's disrespectful, and I really question the sincerity of somebody like Kaepernick. I remember when he was on top. I never heard him talk about anything but himself. Now all of a sudden he's struggling for attention and he makes this big pitch. I don't buy it. And even if he was sincere, there are other ways to show your concern. Disrespecting our flag is not the way to do it."

La Russa addressed those comments during his introductory press conference with the White Sox.

“There is not a racist bone in my body," he said. "I do not like injustice, and I would support exactly what I mentioned. Anything peacefully done and sincerely thought of and especially with an action at the end of it will not be a problem.”

Passan noted that a spokesman for the White Sox said they were aware of the incident when he was named manager on Oct. 29.

Stroman, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, has until Wednesday to accept or reject the one-year, $18.9 qualifying offer from the New York Mets.

If Stroman rejects the offer, he will become a free agent eligible to sign with any team.