    Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier Reportedly Set for UFC 257 on Jan. 23

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 10, 2020
    Conor McGregor, left, kicks Dustin Poirier, during their fight, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, in Las Vegas. McGregor won via TKO. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have agreed to a date for their highly anticipated fight, according to MMA Fighting's Damon Martin.

    The two will headline UFC 257 on Jan. 23.

    According to Ariel Helwani of ESPN, Poirier has signed a contract, but McGregor has yet to do so:

    ESPN's Brett Okamoto reported Monday that Amanda Nunes was pulling out of her featherweight title defense against Megan Anderson at UFC 256 on Dec. 12. Per Martin, McGregor has been lobbying for himself and Poirier to be the new headliner for that card rather than UFC 257.

    Assuming the January date is finalized, McGregor will have gone a full year without fighting. His last appearance inside the Octagon was at UFC 246 this past January, when he beat Donald Cerrone via first-round TKO.

    The 32-year-old retired in June. Not surprisingly—he has previously retired only to reverse course—the former featherweight and lightweight champion couldn't stay away.

    In September, McGregor and Poirier threw around the idea of staging a charity fight.

    They have crossed paths before, with McGregor beating Poirier via TKO in the first round at UFC 178 in September 2014.

    Their clash in two months will be in effect a No. 1 contender's bout.

    Khabib Nurmagomedov retired immediately after his win over Justin Gaethje in October. Nurmagomedov is still formally recognized as the champion, but the lightweight title picture is murky.

    Poirier and McGregor are the Nos. 2- and 4-ranked fighters, respectively, in the division. The winner of their encounter would presumably be in prime position to fight for the championship later in the year. 

