    Capital One's The Match: Odds, Tips and Predictions for Charity Golf Event

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 27, 2020

    Former NFL player Peyton Manning plays in the pro-am round of the Memorial golf tournament Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Dublin, Ohio. (Jay LaPrete/AP Images for NFL)
    Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

    Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Change" is back Friday with Phil Mickelson teaming up with Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley to take on NFL legend Peyton Manning and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry.

    This marks the third event in this series, though it will be the first one without Tiger Woods. He lost to Mickelson in their one-on-one meeting in 2018. Woods paired up with Manning to beat Mickelson and Tom Brady at Captial One's "The Match: Champions for Charity" in May.

    This time around, the event is designed to "uniquely contribute toward and highlight diversity, equality and inclusion through donations to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), while raising awareness and spotlighting opportunities for diversity and equality in sports."

    Capital One's The Match is being held at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona. The players will be competing in a modified alternate shot format.

         

    Capital One's The Match: Champions for Change Schedule

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Date: Friday, Nov. 27

    Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

    Watch: TNT

    Odds (via DraftKings): Manning/Curry -175 (bet $175 to win $100); Mickelson/Barkley +138 (bet $100 to win $138)

         

    Prediction

    As has been the case with the previous two events, there's already been a high level of trash talk between the competitors.

    In the press release announcing the latest event, Barkley promised a victory for his team: "Phil and I got this, I GUARR-AAAN-TEEEE!!!"

    That's a bold take for Barkley, whose golf game has often been the subject of good-natured ridicule over the years. He has cleaned up his swing quite a bit, so there's not as much of a hitch in the backswing.

    Earlier this year, Barkley's attempt to trash-talk Brady backfired in spectacular fashion:

    Barkley is also playing with Mickelson, who has had his struggles on the course this season, albeit in a limited sample size. Lefty hasn't finished higher than 44th and has missed two cuts in five events.

    On the opposing side is a formidable duo, even though neither player can match Mickelson's golfing credentials.

    Manning had a strong showing in the May event playing with Woods. The five-time NFL MVP had two birdies and three pars on the front nine in best-ball format.

    Curry has tried his hand in professional tournaments during the NBA offseason. He shot a one-over par 71 in the first round of the Ellie Mae Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour in August 2018.

    As of October 2019, Curry's handicap was +0.1.

    In a modified alternate shot format, neither Manning nor Curry has to be perfect at all times because they will be taking turns.

    Mickelson has claimed that he's seen Barkley shoot in the 70s, but that was back in the 1990s when he was at his peak with the Phoenix Suns:

    Unless Barkley is able to turn back the clock to those days, the safest bet to leave Arizona with a victory is the pairing of Manning and Curry.

         

    If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).

    Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).

    21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

    Related

      What If Curry Chose Golf? 🤯

      Warriors superstar spoke to B/R about his golf obsession before Capital One’s The Match: ‘Could I have made it?’ ➡️

      What If Curry Chose Golf? 🤯
      Golf logo
      Golf

      What If Curry Chose Golf? 🤯

      Adam Kramer
      via Bleacher Report

      Full Guide to Capital One's The Match ⛳

      You're going to want to pick the couch over shopping. Everything you need to know about Capital One's The Match, airing Friday ➡️

      Full Guide to Capital One's The Match ⛳
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Full Guide to Capital One's The Match ⛳

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report

      Capital One's 'The Match':

      Odds for Mickelson and Barkley vs. Manning and Curry

      Capital One's 'The Match':
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Capital One's 'The Match':

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Eli Manning Joins Coverage of Capital One's The Match 🙌

      The Giants legend will join host Taylor Rooks for live coverage from the Cart Cam. Watch exclusively Friday, Nov. 27, in the B/R app

      Eli Manning Joins Coverage of Capital One's The Match 🙌
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Eli Manning Joins Coverage of Capital One's The Match 🙌

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report