Fallback Plans for Teams That Miss Out on Top MLB Free-Agency Targets

Things don't always go according to plan during the MLB offseason.

The Los Angeles Angels made no secret of their interest in Gerrit Cole last offseason, and they made a serious push to sign the market's top free-agent starting pitcher. But he joined the New York Yankees, and the Angels were forced to pivot.

That's what we're going to focus on here.

We started by taking seven of the market's top free agents and slotting them into specific categories: J.T. Realmuto (top catcher), Didi Gregorius (top shortstop), George Springer (top outfielder), DJ LeMahieu (top contact hitter), Marcell Ozuna (top power hitter), Trevor Bauer (top starter) and Liam Hendriks (top reliever).

Then we took a deep dive into potential fallback plans in free agency and on the trade market for teams that miss out on landing those marquee targets.

