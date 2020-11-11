    Marcus Stroman Accepts Mets' $18.9M Qualifying Offer, Avoids 2020 Free Agency

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 11, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman throws a pitch to the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a spring training baseball game, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    After missing the entire 2020 season, Marcus Stroman will return to the New York Mets on a one-year deal. 

    Stroman confirmed a report from Metsmerized that he has accepted New York's qualifying offer worth $18.9 million:

    Stroman suffered a torn calf muscle last year in spring training and was seemingly set to make his season debut in August when he decided to opt out because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "This was a decision I had to kind of take myself out of it and look out for the best interests of my family," he said at the time.

    The extra weeks on the injured list also allowed the 29-year-old to accrue enough service time to hit free agency this offseason.

    It meant he could have left the Mets after just 11 starts following his 2019 midseason trade that sent pitching prospects Simeon Woods Richardson and Anthony Kay to the Toronto Blue Jays. Considering he had just a 3.77 ERA and 1.48 WHIP for a team that missed the playoffs, it would have been a tough loss for the organization.

    Stroman has instead decided to return while trying to prove he can be a frontline starter.

    The right-hander was selected to the All-Star game in 2019 thanks to a 2.96 ERA in 21 starts with the Toronto Blue Jays. He finished eighth in Cy Young voting in 2017 when he went 13-9 with a 3.09 ERA with 164 strikeouts.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Stroman's problem has been inconsistency, with his 2018 campaign especially highlighting the issue. He finished with a 5.54 ERA in 19 starts, throwing just 77 strikeouts in 102.1 innings.

    A modest 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings over his career means his results are more dependent on balls in play compared to other top pitchers.

    There is still plenty of upside as New York tries to add him to a rotation that featured elite performances from Jacob deGrom last season but little else.

    Noah Syndergaard is expected to return from Tommy John surgery, and David Peterson proved useful as a rookie last season, but Stroman will need to be at his best to help the Mets contend in the competitive NL East.

    Related

      Mancini Ready for Next Season

      Orioles 1B says he plans on attending spring training after his recent blood work showed no tumor DNA

      Mancini Ready for Next Season
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Mancini Ready for Next Season

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Every MLB Team's Biggest Hole to Fill

      The trades or free-agency moves that each club should attempt to fix their roster

      Every MLB Team's Biggest Hole to Fill
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Every MLB Team's Biggest Hole to Fill

      Jacob Shafer
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: LeMahieu to Become Free Agent

      Yanks star FA won’t accept $18.9M qualifying offer before Wednesday’s deadline

      Report: LeMahieu to Become Free Agent
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Report: LeMahieu to Become Free Agent

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Trevor Bauer Pokes Fun at Idea He'd Be 'Great Personality' with NY Media

      Trevor Bauer Pokes Fun at Idea He'd Be 'Great Personality' with NY Media
      New York Mets logo
      New York Mets

      Trevor Bauer Pokes Fun at Idea He'd Be 'Great Personality' with NY Media

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report