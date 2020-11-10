MLB Free Agents 2020: Latest Rumors, Predictions for George Springer and More

1 of 3

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

It has not taken Springer long to cement himself as one of the best outfielders in Astros history.

The 31-year-old hit 174 homers and posted an .852 OPS in his first seven seasons with Houston. In 2020, Springer clubbed 14 homers and had an .899 OPS before hitting four more homers and driving in nine runs during the playoffs.

Springer already ranks 14th in Astros history in terms of WAR, per Baseball Reference, and he is still in his prime. This will undoubtedly make him one of the most coveted players on the market, especially given the outfield needs of some notable contenders.

Houston would probably like to re-sign Springer. The Astros have three total outfielders entering free agency—Brantley and Josh Reddick are the other two—and Springer has been invaluable as a guy who sets the tone at the top of the lineup.

The Astros also have a number of players coming off the books next year, including Zack Greinke and Justin Verlander. But Houston also needs to consider whether it will extend shortstop Carlos Correa, who is five years younger than Springer and will also be a free agent after 2021. Plus, they seem focused on other internal options (more on this later).

Not to mention, there are some other American League upstarts who could be willing to spend more. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported on an episode of the "Big Time Baseball" podcast the Toronto Blue Jays had Springer "on their list."

The Blue Jays might have shown their hand in terms of willingness to spend when they gave left-handed starter Robbie Ray a one-year, $8 million deal. Toronto is likely to pursue more pitching, but Springer would give the Blue Jays a legitimate positional star to complement its young core.

However, Toronto has outfield options, and Randal Grichuk is under contract through 2024. The Blue Jays might get outbid just because there is not as definite a need as there is in, say, Chicago.

The White Sox appear to have a pair of young stars in Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert. But right field was an issue last year, with Nomar Mazara disappointing and Adam Engel best deployed as a platoon option. Chicago is another team who could use pitching, though general manager Rick Hahn might plug-and-play with short-term starters while the young arms in the team's system develop.

Additionally, the White Sox have shown a willingness to spend big in recent years. Considering most of its young stars are under team control for the foreseeable future, Chicago could be willing to offer Springer the biggest deal and best chance to win for years to come.

Prediction: Springer signs with the White Sox