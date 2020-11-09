White Sox's Tony La Russa Faces DUI Charge Stemming from February Arrest

Tim Roske/Associated Press

Newly hired Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa was charged with driving under the influence stemming from an arrest in February.

Jeff Passan and Paula Lavigne of ESPN reported the news Monday, noting La Russa allegedly ran his car into a curb and was cited months later for driving under the influence and registering a blood-alcohol content of .08 or more in Arizona.

A "high-ranking White Sox official" told Bob Nightengale of USA Today that La Russa was not in any danger of losing his job or being disciplined by the team.

While he could face up to 10 days in jail if convicted on the misdemeanor, DUI criminal defense attorney Michael Munoz said most first-time offenders in Arizona serve one day and pay a fine. Notably, La Russa would not be considered a repeat offender under Arizona law even though he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DUI in Florida in 2007 because it was more than seven years ago.

The most recent case was filed on Oct. 28, which was one day before the White Sox officially hired him.

"I have nothing to say," La Russa said when asked about the latest incident.

According to Passan and Lavigne, a peace officer said La Russa was "argumentative" and refused to submit to a breath test or provide blood or urine to test his blood-alcohol level. However, the officer took two tubes of the manager's blood after obtaining a search warrant.

Chicago shocked the baseball world when it hired the 76-year-old, who has not managed since the 2011 season.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014, has three World Series titles and won four Manager of the Year Awards. He managed the White Sox from 1979 to 1986, the Oakland Athletics from 1986 to 1995 and the St. Louis Cardinals from 1996 to 2011.

La Russa has a 2,728-2,365 record.