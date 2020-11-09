WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 9

1 of 2

After a lengthy recap video of last week's show, The Miz and Morrison made their way to the ring for an interview with The New Day.

The Miz plugged his new show and The Viper comes down to the ring in a rage. He says The A-Lister is a coward who can only win the WWE title with the MITB briefcase. He gives Miz an opportunity to attack him from behind but he doesn't fall for it.

Woods and Kingston came out and taunted all of them from the stage. Orton ended up hitting Kingston with the RKO while Miz and Morrison took out Woods. McIntyre tried to come help but all three men ganged up on him. The segment ended with Orton, The Miz and Morrison leaving together but The Viper still looked upset.

Grade: C+

Analysis

Continuity is important and WWE often forgets its own history. Seeing Orton have issues with The Miz despite both men being heels due to The A-Lister trying to cash in last week was good.

That being said, everything else about this opening segment was predictable. In fact, WWE should have booked the six-man match after this fight instead of announcing it before the show.

Neither of the feuds featured here will be included at Survivor Series, so we likely have many more weeks of Orton and McIntyre fighting ahead of us. Whether that is a good thing or not is up to you.