WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 9November 10, 2020
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 9
With almost the entire Survivor Series card already set in stone, this week's Raw had plenty of time to work on developing those stories as well as addressing other feuds.
Jeff Hardy, Riddle and Elias were given a second chance to qualify for the Raw men's Survivor Series team. The winner will join Braun Strowman, AJ Styles, Sheamus and Keith Lee.
We also saw a non-title singles bout between Asuka and Nia Jax while Ricochet battled Mustafa Ali after being attacked by Retribution last week.
Not only did The New Day appear on MizTV, but Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston teamed up with Drew McIntyre to take on Randy Orton, The Miz and John Morrison.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on this week's Raw.
MizTV with New Day
After a lengthy recap video of last week's show, The Miz and Morrison made their way to the ring for an interview with The New Day.
The Miz plugged his new show and The Viper comes down to the ring in a rage. He says The A-Lister is a coward who can only win the WWE title with the MITB briefcase. He gives Miz an opportunity to attack him from behind but he doesn't fall for it.
Woods and Kingston came out and taunted all of them from the stage. Orton ended up hitting Kingston with the RKO while Miz and Morrison took out Woods. McIntyre tried to come help but all three men ganged up on him. The segment ended with Orton, The Miz and Morrison leaving together but The Viper still looked upset.
Grade: C+
Analysis
Continuity is important and WWE often forgets its own history. Seeing Orton have issues with The Miz despite both men being heels due to The A-Lister trying to cash in last week was good.
That being said, everything else about this opening segment was predictable. In fact, WWE should have booked the six-man match after this fight instead of announcing it before the show.
Neither of the feuds featured here will be included at Survivor Series, so we likely have many more weeks of Orton and McIntyre fighting ahead of us. Whether that is a good thing or not is up to you.
Elias vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Riddle
The final member of the Raw men's team was determined in a triple threat match with Riddle, Elias and Hardy fighting for the open slot. Elias was in the ring to give a promo and play a song before the bout began.
The first exchange saw all three men attempt to win with quick rollups, which never makes any sense in a match like this when there is always someone to break it up since nobody is hurt yet.
Riddle pulled Hardy out of the ring and they traded strikes until Elias took out both of them with a dropkick through the ropes. We returned from a break to see Elias still dominating the action as Styles looked on from backstage.
The Charismatic Enigma began to go on a rampage but Elias took him down with Drift Away. Riddle broke up the pin in the knick of time. After knocking Hardy out of the ring, Riddle hit Bro Derek on Elias for the win.
Grade: B-
Analysis
Elias acting like he was going to play a song just to see if was interrupted was pretty funny, especially since once he was actually going to start, he was immediately cut off by Hardy's music.
The action was fun but nothing to write home about. We saw all the usual triple threat spots sprinkled in throughout the match. All three men looked like potential winners at different times.
Riddle winning is not surprising, especially since Hardy and Elias will likely continue to feud for the next month of two before having one final blowoff match.