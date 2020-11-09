    Syracuse's Jim Boeheim Sued by Jorge Jimenez's Family over 2019 Fatal Car Crash

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 10, 2020

    Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in Syracuse, N.Y., Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)
    Nick Lisi/Associated Press

    The family of Jorge Jimenez, who was killed in a car crash involving Jim Boeheim in 2019, are suing the Syracuse coach and the university following their relative's death.

    TMZ Sports reported the news, noting the lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages and says the coach "was traveling at a high rate of speed and/or was otherwise negligent in the operation of the vehicle."

    The lawsuit says that is what led to Jiminez's death.

    TMZ reported Boeheim swerved to avoid a disabled vehicle in the middle of the road while driving at approximately 11 p.m. and struck Jiminez, who had exited the car. Police investigated the crash and deemed it a "tragic accident" and did not press charges even though the coach was traveling 11 mph over the 55 mph limit.

    Boeheim has been the head coach at Syracuse since the 1976-77 campaign.

