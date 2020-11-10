Which No.1 NBA Draft Picks from Last 5 Years Would Still Go First Overall?

3 of 5

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Now this is a pick Philadelphia should want back.

Selecting Markelle Fultz at No. 1 is hardly unforgivable. He was the consensus choice. The Sixers were largely applauded for trading up—surrendering the No. 3 pick (Jayson Tatum) and what became the No. 14 pick in 2019 (Romeo Langford)—and attempting to complete a Big Three nucleus that already included Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Sometimes, though, things go wrong. Extremely wrong. This is one of those times.

Right shoulder issues and thoracic outlet syndrome limited Fultz to just 33 games through his season-plus in Philly, during which time he seldom, if ever, looked like an NBA rotation player. He certainly wasn't someone who could co-headline the Big Three of a franchise that wanted to win now.

The Sixers' failed dice roll is exacerbated by the relative pittance they accepted to move him at the 2019 trade deadline. They sent him to the Orlando Magic in exchange for Jonathon Simmons, a 2019 second-round pick (Carsen Edwards) and the Oklahoma City Thunder's 2020 first (No. 21).

More than half of the other players who came off the board in the first round would, in hindsight, be better bets for Philly. Tatum is chief among them.

He becomes the only realistic option after factoring in proximity to the No. 1 discussion. He and Lonzo Ball (No. 2) were the only other players who generated even tangential top-pick buzz. The Boston Celtics might've taken him even if they didn't move out of the No. 1 spot.

It's also hard to draw up a more perfect fit for the Sixers knowing what we do now. They need a secondary creator who splashes in off-the-dribble jumpers and stretches defenses away from the ball. That is Tatum. And while he doesn't put Jimmy Butler-level pressure on the rim, something tells me Philly wouldn't gripe about it.

Perhaps there is a parallel reality in which the Sixers took Tatum—either at No. 1 or at No. 3 after not trading up and after the Celtics didn't stand by their "We'd take him anyway!" slant. The ramifications that would have on the team's trajectory are profound. (Do they still trade for Butler?)

Not all situations are created equal. Tatum may not have the same on-ball influence he has in Boston. But when you consider what actually became of the Sixers' No. 1 investment, it doesn't really matter.

Verdict: Tatum would go to Philadelphia at No. 1.