Ed Orgeron Says LSU Has COVID-19 Outbreak; 4 Players Reportedly Test Positive

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron told reporters Monday that the Tigers are dealing with a number of positive test results for COVID-19 this week.

"Can't go into detail. It's a very fluid situation," he said. "I can tell you that we do have players that have got COVID, and we do have some players that have quarantined. I can't tell you the numbers."

The Athletic's Brody Miller reported that "LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday is in jeopardy after a small COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in four positive cases on the LSU roster and many more players out due to contact tracing."

As Ross Dellenger of SI.com reported, the outbreak reportedly stemmed from a Halloween party:

Miller reported that LSU will have only one scholarship quarterback available for Alabama, TJ Finley, and won't have any long snappers or tight ends able to play. Myles Brennan has already been ruled out for the game as he recovers from a lower-body injury.

Miller added that the SEC is expected to decide if the game will take place in the next 24 hours. LSU will need at least 53 players to be eligible to play.

If the game is postponed, it would be the second of the season for the Tigers after an Oct. 17 matchup with Florida was pushed back to Dec. 12. That means LSU is out of future weeks to reschedule games, which could force an outright cancelation of the Alabama matchup.

It's been a tough day of news involving the COVID-19 pandemic in the SEC:

LSU is 2-3 on the season and unranked. The defending champions last played on Oct. 31, losing to Auburn 48-11 at Jordan-Hare Stadium.