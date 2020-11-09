    Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson Fight at UFC 256 Reportedly Scratched from Card

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2020
    Alerted 53m ago in the B/R App

    Amanda Nunes celebrates after defeating Germaine de Randamie in a mixed martial arts women's bantamweight championship bout at UFC 245, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    The scheduled fight between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson at UFC 256 is now off, according to Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

    Anderson indicated Nunes was forced to pull out of the fight, which will now be rescheduled for 2021:

    Nunes was supposed to defend her 145-pound featherweight championship at the Dec. 12 pay-per-view, but Anderson will seemingly have to wait to get her title shot.

    Anderson was getting the opportunity after consecutive first-round victories, defeating Zarah Fairn at UFC 243 in October 2019 before knocking out Norma Dumont Viana at UFC Fight Night 169 in February.

    The 30-year-old Australian was still a heavy underdog against Nunes, who currently controls both the featherweight and bantamweight titles while ranking as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the women's division.

    Nunes, 32, has won 11 straight fights dating back to 2015 while defeating some of the biggest names in the sport during that stretch, including Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm and Valentina Shevchenko twice.

    UFC 256 fortunately already has another main event to push into the spotlight with Petr Yan scheduled to defend his men's bantamweight title against Aljamain Sterling.

    There is also speculation organizers could add a more high-profile bout in the vacated space:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    A heavyweight bout between Junior Dos Santos and Ciryl Gane and a middleweight matchup between Marvin Vettori and Ronaldo Souza are among the other fights reportedly set for the December PPV.

    Related

      Michael Chandler Declines RDA’s Callout for UFC Vegas 14

      Michael Chandler Declines RDA’s Callout for UFC Vegas 14
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Michael Chandler Declines RDA’s Callout for UFC Vegas 14

      MMA Fighting
      via MMA Fighting

      Nunes-Anderson Off of UFC 256

      Featherweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson scratched from next month’s card (ESPN)

      Nunes-Anderson Off of UFC 256
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Nunes-Anderson Off of UFC 256

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Adesanya: 'I'm Already the A-Side' in Potential Jones Superfight

      Adesanya: 'I'm Already the A-Side' in Potential Jones Superfight
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Adesanya: 'I'm Already the A-Side' in Potential Jones Superfight

      Simon Samano
      via MMA Junkie

      Santana Now Meets Natan Levy at DWCS Season 4: Week 9

      Santana Now Meets Natan Levy at DWCS Season 4: Week 9
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Santana Now Meets Natan Levy at DWCS Season 4: Week 9

      MMA Fighting
      via MMA Fighting