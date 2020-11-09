Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson Fight at UFC 256 Reportedly Scratched from Card

John Locher/Associated Press

The scheduled fight between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson at UFC 256 is now off, according to Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

Anderson indicated Nunes was forced to pull out of the fight, which will now be rescheduled for 2021:

Nunes was supposed to defend her 145-pound featherweight championship at the Dec. 12 pay-per-view, but Anderson will seemingly have to wait to get her title shot.

Anderson was getting the opportunity after consecutive first-round victories, defeating Zarah Fairn at UFC 243 in October 2019 before knocking out Norma Dumont Viana at UFC Fight Night 169 in February.

The 30-year-old Australian was still a heavy underdog against Nunes, who currently controls both the featherweight and bantamweight titles while ranking as the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the women's division.

Nunes, 32, has won 11 straight fights dating back to 2015 while defeating some of the biggest names in the sport during that stretch, including Ronda Rousey, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm and Valentina Shevchenko twice.

UFC 256 fortunately already has another main event to push into the spotlight with Petr Yan scheduled to defend his men's bantamweight title against Aljamain Sterling.

There is also speculation organizers could add a more high-profile bout in the vacated space:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

A heavyweight bout between Junior Dos Santos and Ciryl Gane and a middleweight matchup between Marvin Vettori and Ronaldo Souza are among the other fights reportedly set for the December PPV.