Ranking the Most Underrated Teams in College Football

Gary Landers/Associated Press

BYU looks like a good team. Cincinnati looks like a College Football Playoff team.

While the talking heads discuss whether the Pac-12 champion will get a shot at the national title and, if not, which Power Five conference will get two teams in the CFP, the Bearcats look like they may get left on the doorstep.

That would be a shame if they continue winning impressively. If there was ever a year to experiment with a Group of Five team getting an invitation into college football's final four, it would be this season.

But will the sport prove it learned from the UCF decision in 2017? Probably not.

Coach Luke Fickell's Bearcats are ranked seventh despite pelting their opponents in a good AAC. Though they've still got UCF, Temple and Tulsa remaining, Cincy has easily dispatched everybody in its way.

Army had some early-season buzz and has lost just one game, a 24-10 setback to the Bearcats. SMU, with quarterback Shane Buechele, was supposed to be a major AAC contender, but Cincinnati whipped the Mustangs 42-13. The same goes for Memphis, which entered Nippert Stadium and limped out after a 49-10 loss.

Dana Holgorsen's high-powered Houston attack was next on the list, but a 38-10 Bearcats win followed the same pattern.

There is simply nobody holding these explosive offenses in check like Cincinnati. Teams cannot move the ball against that defense, and quarterback Desmond Ridder has blossomed into a star, throwing for 1,156 yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions while running for 394 yards and eight more scores.

The running back duo of Gerrid Doaks (511 yards, seven touchdowns) and Alabama transfer Jerome Ford (270 yards, four touchdowns) is formidable, and that defense can hang with anybody. Those guys are why Fickell is a popular next-big-thing in coaching circles.

It would be so much fun to watch them get a swing in the playoffs. But don't hold your breath. The UCF Knights are still holding theirs from '17.

All stats courtesy of CFBStats.com and Sports Reference, and recruiting rankings per 247Sports' composite rankings unless otherwise noted.

