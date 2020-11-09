Report: Kyle Allen to Undergo Surgery for Injury; Alex Smith Likely to Start

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen is reportedly expected to undergo surgery in the coming weeks to repair his dislocated ankle and small fracture, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Allen suffered the injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Giants. He was carted off the field and did not return. Veteran Alex Smith took over for Washington and nearly led a comeback before losing 23-20.

Smith could start the rest of the season if Allen remains out with the injury.

Smith has appeared in two games this season—totaling 362 passing yards with one touchdown and three interceptions—but he hasn't started a game since 2018 when he suffered a career-threatening leg injury that required multiple surgeries.

The 36-year-old rehashed the circumstances of his own injury after Allen went down Sunday.

"A ton of emotions going on for me right then," Smith said, per John Keim of ESPN. "I knew Kyle was down and knew it was serious once he stayed down. You get ready to roll and all of a sudden you see them bringing out an air cast and the cart. I know that routine well. I'm trying to lock it in, but feeling for Kyle."

Head coach Ron Rivera already said Smith will start next week against the Detroit Lions as the team tries to stay competitive in the NFC East. Even at just 2-6, Washington is within striking distance of the first-place Philadelphia Eagles at 3-4-1.

Smith could help improve the No. 30-ranked offense with a resume that includes three Pro Bowl selections, most recently in 2017 when he led the NFL with a 104.7 quarterback rating.

If the veteran does struggle, Washington could turn back to Dwayne Haskins, who was benched after just four games.

The 2019 first-round draft pick had four touchdowns and three interceptions during the team's 1-3 start, although his 31.8 QBR is easily the worst of 31 qualified NFL quarterbacks.