3 Takeaways from Bears' Week 9 Loss

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears left Week 9 with a feeling that is starting to become familiar in the 2020 season.

The Bears lost their third straight game on Sunday to the Tennessee Titans and offensive inefficiency was one of the major reasons why they fell short of a sixth victory.

Matt Nagy's team was shut out for three quarters and it failed to earn a 100-yard rushing game for the sixth consecutive week.

If Chicago fails to find fixes for its current offensive situation, it could drop further out of the NFC playoff picture.

The Bears will enter Week 10 a half-game out of the final wild-card position and only one game ahead of the San Francisco 49ers, who could become the latest team to vault them in the standings.