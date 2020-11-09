3 Takeaways from Vikings' Week 9 Win

1 of 3

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Most people already knew Cook was a top-tier NFL running back, but it's impossible not to be wowed by his current hot streak in his fourth season in the league.

After missing Minnesota's loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6 (which was followed by its bye in Week 7), the 25-year-old returned from a groin injury to score touchdowns on each of the Vikings' first four drives in their 28-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 8. He had three rushing scores, one receiving score and 226 total yards in that victory.

Cook showed no signs of slowing down in Week 9. He gashed Detroit's defense from the start, scoring a five-yard touchdown run on Minnesota's opening drive. His most impressive play of the day came early in the fourth quarter, when he scored on a 70-yard touchdown run, his longest rush of the season thus far.

"Obviously he wants to get 200 yards every week but he's going to do all the dirty work ... he's going to do everything," Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin. "That's why he's a captain. That's why he comes to work every single day. He's a terrific leader, he's energetic and guys in the locker room really love him."

The Florida State product is also the NFL's rushing leader. He leads the league with 858 yards on the ground this season and has 13 total touchdowns, which already matches his career-high total from 2019.

Cook was impressive last year, but he's been even better this season. And as long as he keeps playing like this, the Vikings' offense will continue to be difficult to stop.