Jeff Luhnow Sues Astros over Breach of Contract After Sign-Stealing Scandal

Former Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow sued the organization Sunday, claiming breach of contract and saying owner Jim Crane and Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred negotiated a deal behind his back that cost him his job.

Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reported the news, noting Luhnow said Crane and Manfred made him "the scapegoat for the organization" in the aftermath of an investigation into the Astros' sign-stealing practices in 2017 and 2018.

Manfred suspended Luhnow and Astros manager AJ Hinch as part of the punishments he levied against Houston, and Crane eventually fired them both.

The lawsuit said the "negotiated resolution" between Crane and Manfred "enabled the team to keep its World Series championship, went to great lengths to publicly exonerate Crane, and scapegoated Luhnow for a sign-stealing scandal that he had no knowledge of and played no part in."

The lawsuit suggests Luhnow lost out on "more than $22 million in guaranteed compensation" as a result of his firing.

The crux of the issues brought up in the lawsuit is the notion Manfred and Crane worked together to come up with punishments that led to "a blanket vindication" of the owner and the ability to maintain a competitive club because none of the players involved were punished.

Manfred did not punish any players as a result of them providing testimony.

"Moreover, Crane and the Astros were assured of fielding a contending team in 2020—the team advanced to the American League Championship Series for the fourth straight year—because the commissioner did not suspend or penalize any of the players who were directly involved in the scandal," the lawsuit said.

In addition to the one-year suspensions for Luhnow and Hinch, Manfred fined the Astros $5 million and stripped them of their first- and second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

The Boston Red Sox also fired manager Alex Cora as a result of the investigation since he was Houston's bench coach in 2017. However, they rehired him after they finished in last place in the American League East in 2020.

Hinch is also back in the game after just one year away.

The Detroit Tigers hired him after they finished in last place in the American League Central in 2020.

Unlike the two managers, Luhnow is not back in baseball and is clearly upset with the Astros organization.