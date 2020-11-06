Alex Cora Reportedly Returning as Red Sox Manager After 1-Year Suspension

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox re-hired Alex Cora to lead their team Friday, per Jon Heyman of the MLB Network.

He replaces Ron Roenicke, who fired after one season in charge and served as the bench coach under Cora, the Sox skipper in 2018 and 2019.

A Major League Baseball report uncovered that Cora, a former Houston Astros bench coach, played an integral role in the team's illegal sign-stealing schemes during their 2017 World Series-winning campaign.

The Sox fired Cora on Jan. 14, one day after the report dropped. MLB soon suspended Cora for the entire 2020 season.

Boston named Roenicke as the interim manager in February before the interim tag was removed in April, making the ex-bench coach the team's full-time skipper.

Roenicke was in a no-win situation this season, however, with the team struggling to a 24-36 record thanks largely to a roster that had lost much of its talent from its World Series-winning team from two years ago. Some remaining talent also struggled mightily in 2020.

The Red Sox went from going 108-54 during the 2018 regular season and 11-3 in the postseason en route to a World Series title under Cora to finishing dead last in the American League East at 24-36 during the 2020 campaign, which was shortened to 60 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In between, the Sox finished third in the AL East with a 84-78 record in 2019, 19 games behind the New York Yankees for first.

A litany of reasons have caused the decline, including the trade of 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers as a cost-cutting measure, the decline of slugger J.D. Martinez (1.031 OPS in 2018 versus .680 OPS in 2020), staff ace Chris Sale undergoing Tommy John surgery, left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez missing the 2020 season because of COVID-19 and myocarditis, the aforementioned managerial switch, losing Andrew Benintendi to a rib injury and rostering a pitching staff that finished 2020 with a 5.58 ERA.

Other reasons played into Boston's decline as well, but anything that could have gone wrong for the Sox lately has as the team scuffles its way into a new decade.

Ultimately, the Red Sox have decided to go back to Cora in the hopes that he restores the glory days and changes the franchise's fortunes after a rough couple of years.