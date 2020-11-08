    Report: UFC's Islam Makhachev Withdraws from Rafael dos Anjos Fight with Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2020

    Islam Makhachev, reacting after losing to Andriano Martins in a mixed material arts bout at MMA UFC 192, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015 in Houston. (AP Photo/Juan DeLeon)
    Juan DeLeon/Associated Press

    Islam Makhachev has withdrawn from his UFC Fight Night 183 encounter with Rafael dos Anjos, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

    Okamoto reported UFC is still hopeful of keeping dos Anjos in the main event and looking for a "short-notice replacement."

                  

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

