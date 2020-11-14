Texans' David Johnson Placed on IR with Concussion

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Houston Texans running back David Johnson was placed on injured reserve with a concussion Saturday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 28-year-old has been an important part of Houston's offense after coming to the team in the surprising trade that sent superstar wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals.

While Johnson hasn't made that trade look any better, he's posted decent enough numbers, with 408 rushing yards, 16 receptions for 161 yards and four total touchdowns.

He's largely been healthy this season, though a concussion forced him out of a Week 9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Duke Johnson stepped up in his absence, posting 73 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown.

After that game, interim head coach Romeo Crennel praised the backup running back:

"Both of them can execute the game plan. And then the last game, you know, we started getting Duke in a little bit more, played a little bit more on third down last game and then some on first and second where he stayed in after a third-down play. We have confidence in both guys, even though they're a little bit different type runners, but they both are effective in gaining yards, picking up the blitz. And so he fit right into our package."

Duke Johnson will lead the backfield if David Johnson is forced to miss time with this latest injury.