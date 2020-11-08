AP College Football Poll 2020: Complete Week 11 Rankings Released

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

Alabama returned to its familiar spot atop the Associated Press' Top 25 poll for Week 11 after No. 1 Clemson was upset by No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide last held the top spot in the AP college football rankings in Week 9 of the 2019 season, which almost amounts to a drought for the country's most consistent title contender. They're followed by Notre Dame, Ohio State, Clemson and Texas A&M in the top five.

Clemson's loss to the Fighting Irish comes with an asterisk since superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed the contest after a positive COVID-19 test. The Tigers may get a chance at revenge against Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game, so their College Football Playoff hopes are still alive.

Here's a look at the complete Top 25 released Sunday:

1. Alabama (59 first-place votes)

2. Notre Dame (2)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami

10. Indiana

11. Oregon

12. Georgia

13. Wisconsin

14. Oklahoma State

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Marshall

17. Iowa State

18. Oklahoma

19. SMU

20. USC

21. Texas

22. Liberty

23. Northwestern

24. Auburn

25. Louisiana-Lafayette

Alabama, which was on its bye in Week 10, has been dominant so far in 2020. The Tide have posted a 6-0 record while outscoring opponents 283-132. They also picked up statement wins over No. 3 Georgia and No. 13 Texas A&M in October.

Bama head coach Nick Saban didn't enter the open week satisfied, however, saying the team could improve its "consistency in performance" before the stretch run of the regular season.

"If everybody can just improve 1 percent in a whole bunch of areas, it would make a tremendous impact on the whole team," Saban told reporters.

The Tide travel to Death Valley for a rivalry clash with LSU on Saturday.

Meanwhile, big winners other than Notre Dame in Week 10 included Florida, BYU and Indiana.

The Gators scored a 44-28 road upset over Georgia on the strength of 474 passing yards and four touchdowns by quarterback Kyle Trask. Florida has a favorable schedule the rest of the way, making it the favorite to finish atop the SEC East.

BYU continued to impress as it easily rolled past No. 21 Boise State, 51-17. The Cougars are 8-0 with a plus-251 point differential, and they'll be a sizable favorite in their final two games of the regular season against North Alabama and San Diego State.

The Hoosiers sent No. 23 Michigan into an even bigger tailspin with a 38-21 victory. IU, which upset No. 8 Penn State in its opener, is one of the nation's surprise teams so far, but road games against Ohio State and Wisconsin in the coming weeks will be the true tests.

Coastal Carolina (7-0), Marshall (6-0) and Liberty (7-0) are among the undefeated smaller programs that also deserve some recognition in a college football season unlike any other.

Looking ahead, Week 11 is short on elite head-to-head matchups, with the meeting between Alabama and LSU likely taking center stage because of the teams' long history.

Otherwise the focus will be on potential upsets that could shake up the College Football Playoff race.