NBA Draft 2020: Top Takeaways from Latest Expert Mock Predictions

The calendar dates may not align with the normal timing, but it is, in fact, peak NBA mock draft season.

The actual talent grab is less than two weeks away—November 18—so prognosticators are gathering intel, cramming on film study, trusting the eye test and doing whatever else they need to do to get their mock selections in tip-top shape.

With recent mock drafts arriving from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor and CBS Sports' Colin Ward-Henninger, it's the perfect time to dive into their predictions and see what stands out.

Still No Consensus at the Top

Two out of three experts agree Anthony Edwards will be drafted first overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

From a positional standpoint, it makes the most sense. He's a scoring wing with the physical tools to become the type of defensive presence who helps stop some of the bleeding inevitable to occur on a team featuring Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell. Moreover, LaMelo Ball's style could prove an awkward fit alongside Russell, while the Wolves have little apparent use for James Wiseman with Towns as the face of the franchise.

But again, that's not a consensus opinion, and if more mocks were examined, there would likely be even less agreement. As it stands, Wasserman offered the different opinion with Ball going No. 1—though Wasserman also wrote Minnesota's preference is to move the pick. But should it stand pat, Wasserman advised going the best-player-available route, which he thinks should put Ball in the Gopher State.

"In all likelihood, the Wolves will end up sticking at No. 1 and drafting the best player available, regardless of fit," Wasserman wrote. " ... Ball stands out as the class' most attractive talent for his positional size, special passing (a lock to translate) and confident shot-making."

Wiseman a Popular Pick for the Warriors

Each day seems to bring about a new report on the Golden State Warriors' draft preference—the latest from Connor Letourneau suggested they would grab Edwards if he's still on the board—which could be occurring for any number of reasons.

This could all be some smoke-screen strategizing to mask their true plans or perhaps attempt to drive up the trade value of the No. 2 pick. Or it may be as simple as them not having made up their minds yet.

Either way, it's tough to get a good gauge on their internal direction from the outside. Saying that, though, both O'Connor and Wasserman have them snagging James Wiseman, which O'Connor painted as a best-case scenario for the young big man.

"There isn't a better place for Wiseman to address his weaknesses than Golden State," O'Connor wrote. "During the early stages of Wiseman's career, he could fill the rim-running, rim-protecting role that JaVale McGee played for years, but he'll hopefully evolve into much more once his shot creation and floor awareness improve."

Ward-Henninger, by the way, did not have the Warriors selecting someone else in that spot. Instead, he predicted a trade with the New York Knicks, allowing the 'Bockers to land Ball. Ward-Henninger had Golden State eventually getting swingman Deni Avdija after trading down to No. 8, with Wiseman going to the Charlotte Hornets at No. 3.

Kira Lewis Jr. a Lottery Lock?

Kira Lewis Jr. has seemingly been gaining steam of late, and the 19-year-old sophomore out of Alabama didn't last past the No. 12 pick in any of these mocks.

It isn't hard to see the appeal. He's the fastest player in this draft end-to-end, and his game showed perpetual growth over two seasons with the Crimson Tide. That trend continued over the course of the 2019-20 campaign, which he capped by averaging 23.2 points and 6.7 assists with a 49.0/46.3/75.5 shooting slash over his final nine outings.

Interestingly, while all three prognosticators have Lewis as a lottery, none plugged him into a starting role right away. Wasserman and O'Connor both predicted Lewis will go to the Phoenix Suns at No. 10 and steer the second unit behind Ricky Rubio for the time being. Ward-Henninger stayed in the Pacific Division but put Lewis 12th overall to the Sacramento Kings and serving as understudy to De'Aaron Fox.

"He's actually somewhat reminiscent of De'Aaron Fox given his blinding quickness and finishing ability, and Lewis should allow Sacramento to keep a torrid pace even with Fox on the bench," Ward-Henninger wrote.

If non-lottery teams were hoping Lewis might fall into their laps, that may not be possible. If they're desperate to have him, they may need to deal their way into a top-12 pick to make it happen.