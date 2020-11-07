WWE SmackDown Ratings Down Despite Sasha Banks vs. Bayley Women's Title Match

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Ratings were down for Friday night's episode of SmackDown on Fox, which featured a SmackDown Women's Championship match between Sasha Banks and Bayley.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week's SmackDown averaged 2.209 million viewers in the overnight ratings on the heels of last week's show garnering 2.286 million viewers. Friday's SmackDown also did a 0.65 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic, which was No. 1 for the night.

The most significant match or moment of SmackDown opened the show, as Banks defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Bayley after beating Bayley for the title at Hell in a Cell two weeks ago.

Bayley tried to get inside Sasha's head by reminding her that she had never successfully defended a singles title on the main roster before, but Banks still managed to win a hard-fought and entertaining match by making Bayley tap out.

The Boss' celebration was short-lived, though, as Carmella made her long-awaited return and took Banks out with a superkick on the stage.

SmackDown's main event was a singles match between Jey Uso and Kevin Owens. Universal champion Roman Reigns got the match made because of his belief that Owens had disrespected Uso backstage.

It was a back-and-forth match until Reigns' music hit and distracted Owens, which allowed Uso to hit him with a low blow and then a splash off the ropes for the win. Reigns congratulated his cousin as SmackDown went off the air.

SmackDown also featured a few qualifying matches for the men's and women's Survivor Series elimination matches coming up later this month.

On the men's side, King Corbin beat Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins defeated Otis to qualify, while Ruby Riott won a Triple Threat over Natalya and Zelina Vega to qualify for the women's team.

The dramatic storyline involving the Mysterio family and Murphy continued as well. After Murphy showed up at ringside for Rollins vs. Otis, distracted Otis and pledged allegiance to Rollins, Aalyah Mysterio yelled at Murphy.

While the optics looked bad, Murphy assured Aalyah that he knows what he is doing.

