Breeders' Cup 2020 Post Positions: Horse Odds, Prize Money Predictions and Odds

One of the most exciting showdowns in 2020's horse racing calendar will go down Saturday afternoon.

The Breeders' Cup Classic features a handful of decorated horses, from Triple Crown race winners to experienced thoroughbreds that have won some of the most prestigious races. Improbable, Tiz the Law, Maximum Security and Authentic are among the favorites to take home the $6 million purse at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky.

Saturday's champion will join American Pharoah on the short list of Classic winners on the track at Keeneland.

Breeders' Cup Classic Post Positions and Odds

1. Tacitus (20-1)

2. Tiz the Law (3-1)

3. By My Standards (10-1)

4. Tom's d'Etat (6-1)

5. Title Ready (30-1)

6. Higher Power (20-1)

7. Global Campaign (20-1)

8. Improbable (5-2)

9. Authentic (6-1)

10. Maximum Security (7-2)

Predictions

1. Tiz the Law

2. Authentic

3. Maximum Security

4. Tom's d'Etat

5. Improbable

6. Higher Power

7. Global Campaign

8. Title Ready

9. By My Standards

10. Tacitus

Tiz the Law has a chance to finish off his fantastic three-year-old season with a win over some of the best horses his age and older.

The Belmont Stakes champion has four victories and a second-place finish in 2020. The lone non-victory came against Authentic in the Kentucky Derby. He has an opportunity to avenge that defeat and prove he is better on the Keeneland track than Improbable and Maximum Security.

Tiz the Law should face little resistance coming out of the inside post positions. The closest competition to Tiz the Law on the inside line will be Tom's d'Etat, who last competed in June against a short field. He may provide a challenge for Tiz the Law for a few lengths, but the Belmont winner should feel comfortable pulling away.

If Tiz the Law gets off to an ideal start, his biggest challenge will come when Authentic, Improbable and Maximum Security surge forward from the outside post positions.

The dream finish would pit Authentic against Tiz the Law in a rematch of the Kentucky Derby, which was taken by Authentic, but do not count out the experience of Improbable and Maximum Security.

If those two horses battle with Authentic from the start, they should finish in the top four or top five and leave little room for long shots to land surprise placings.

Statistics obtained from BreedersCup.com.