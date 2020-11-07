UFC Fight Night 182: Santos vs. Teixeira Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

A suddenly wide-open light heavyweight division may have a new contender emerge by the end of the night as Thiago Santos and Glover Teixeira are set to fight in the main event of UFC Fight Night 182 from the Apex Facility in Las Vegas.

Jan Blachowicz reigns in the 205-pound division after defeating Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 for the vacant title left behind by Jon Jones. Now, he's expected to fight middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

But the last man to defeat the current champion is Santos. Marreta knocked out the new champion in February 2019 but lost a split-decision to Jones in his own attempt to capture the title.

Standing opposite Santos will be Teixeira, who never seems to be completely out of the picture. The 41-year-old is on a four-fight win streak with wins over Anthony Smith and Nikita Krylov.

Here's a look at the complete card, with odds for each fight and predictions for the biggest fights of the night.