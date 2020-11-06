Breeders' Cup 2020 Payouts: Prize Money Purse Info for All Races on Friday

Breeders' Cup 2020 Payouts: Prize Money Purse Info for All Races on FridayNovember 7, 2020
The first day of the Breeders' Cup World Championships is in the books, and Essential Quality and Vequist emerged as the big winners with $1,040,000 purses for finishing first place in their respective events.
Fire at Will, Aunt Pearl and Golden Pal also earned $520,000 purses for first-place wins to round out the victors on Friday.
Here's a look at all of the winners and purses (via Bloodhorse) as well as highlights from Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky.
Breeders' Cup Juvenile
1. Essential Quality: $1,040,000
2. Hot Rod Charlie: $340,000
3. Keepmeinmind: $180,000
4. Jackie's Warrior: $100,000
5. Rombauer: $60,000
6. Dreamer's Disease: $40,000
7. King Fury: $20,000
8. Classier: $20,000
9. Sittin on Go: $20,000
10. Reinvestment Risk: $20,000
11. Calibrate
12. Camp Hope
13. Likeable
14. Next
Total Purse: $2 million
Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf
1. Fire at Will: $520,000
2. Battleground: $170,000
3. Outadore: $90,000
4. Cadillac: $50,000
5. Sealiway: $30,000
6. Gretzky the Great: $20,000
7. The Lir Jet: $10,000
8. Devilwala: $10,000
9. Ebeko: $10,000
10. Mutasaabeq: $10,000
11. Go Athletico
12. Public Sector
13. Abarta
14. New Mandate
Total Purse: $1 million
Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies
1. Vequist: $1,040,000
2. Dayoutoftheoffice: $340,000
3. Girl Daddy: $180,000
4. Simply Ravishing: $100,000
5. Princess Noor: $60,000
6. Crazy Beautiful: $40,000
7. Thoughtfully: $20,000
Total Purse: $2 million
Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf
1. Aunt Pearl: $520,000
2. Mother Earth: $170,000
3. Miss Amulet: $90,000
4. Campanelle: $50,000
5. Plum Ali: $30,000
6. Spanish Loveaffair: $20,000
7. Editor At Large: $10,000
8. Madone: $10,000
9. Oodnadatta: $10,000
10. Nazuna: $10,000
11. Invincible Gal
12. Alda
13. Royal Approval
14. Union Gables
Total Purse: $1 million
Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint
1. Golden Pal: $520,000
2. Cowan: $170,000
3. Ubettabelieveit: $90,000
4. Lipizzaner: $50,000
5. After Five: $30,000
6. County Final: $20,000
7. Momos: $10,000
8. Bodenheimer: $10,000
9. Dirty Dangle: $10,000
10. Windy City Red: $10,000
11. Mighty Gurkha
12. Second of July
13. Into the Sunrise
14. Blame the Booze
Total Purse: $1 million
Breeders' Cup Juvenile
Essential Quality made a hard charge down the stretch to surpass 94-1 long shot Hot Rod Charlie to win on Friday.
Breeders' Cup World Championships @BreedersCup
REPLAY: Essential Quality captures the $2M @TVG #BreedersCup Juvenile pres. by @TBAftercare!! Congrats to connections on a thrilling victory!! #FutureStarsFriday #KYDerby J: @luissaezpty T: @bradcoxracing O: @Godolphin B: Godolphin https://t.co/FSYM1fAhha
Essential Quality is now 3-0 in his professional career. All of his victories have occurred in Kentucky this fall, with two wins at Keeneland and one at Churchill Downs.
Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf
There was no stopping Aunt Pearl from taking home the Juvenile Fillies Turf as she led wire-to-wire en route to the win:
Breeders' Cup World Championships @BreedersCup
REPLAY: Aunt Pearl goes wire to wire in the $1M #BreedersCup Juvenile Fillies Turf! #BC20 J: @flothejock T: @bradcoxracing O: Dubb, Michael, Madaket Stables, Deutsch, Peter, Kisber, Michael E., The Elkstone Group, Bethlehem Stables B: Ecurie Des Charmes & Ballylinch Stud https://t.co/YfQ0nW78yp
Mother Earth's strong finish led her to a second-place result ahead of Miss Amulet.
Aunt Pearl, the 5-2 pre-race favorite, is 3-0 in her career. She took home victories at Keeneland in October and Churchill Downs in September.
Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf
Fire at Will pulled off a massive upset at 30-1 with an excellent run down the stretch to take home the Juvenile Turf:
Breeders' Cup World Championships @BreedersCup
REPLAY: Watch Fire At Will win the $1M #BreedersCup Juvenile Turf presented by @CoolmoreAmerica on #FutureStarsFriday at @keenelandracing! Congrats to connections! 💫 J: @RSantana_Jr T: Michael J. Maker O: Three Diamonds Farm B: Troy Rankin @keenelandsales #KeeGrad https://t.co/tWp2mTP4U0
Fire at Will has won three straight races, including victories at Saratoga Springs and Belmont Park.
Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint
The chalk held serve at the Juvenile Turf Sprint as 4-5 pre-race favorite Golden Pal emerged as the big winner:
Golden Pal now has a pair of first-place finishes and two second-place results for his career.
Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies
Vequist stayed near the front of the pack and pulled away late en route to a Juvenile Fillies win:
Breeders' Cup World Championships @BreedersCup
REPLAY: Vequist wins the $2M #BreedersCup Juvenile Fillies on #FutureStarsFriday! Congrats to connections! J: @JRosarioJockey T: Robert E. Reid, Jr. O: Barber, Gary, Wachtel Stable and Swilcan Stable LLC B: Swilcan Stables @KeenelandRacing #KeeGrad https://t.co/640aIb7oiA
Dayoutoftheoffice led for much of the race before falling back to second. Vequist lost to Dayoutoftheoffice at the Frizette Stakes in October.
Breeders' Cup Friday Sees Decline in Handle