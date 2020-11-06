    Breeders' Cup 2020 Payouts: Prize Money Purse Info for All Races on Friday

    Jockey Luis Saez and Essential Quality are led to the winner's circle after winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile horse race at Keeneland Race Course, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    The first day of the Breeders' Cup World Championships is in the books, and Essential Quality and Vequist emerged as the big winners with $1,040,000 purses for finishing first place in their respective events.

    Fire at Will, Aunt Pearl and Golden Pal also earned $520,000 purses for first-place wins to round out the victors on Friday.

    Here's a look at all of the winners and purses (via Bloodhorse) as well as highlights from Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky.

              

    Breeders' Cup Juvenile

    1. Essential Quality: $1,040,000

    2. Hot Rod Charlie: $340,000

    3. Keepmeinmind: $180,000

    4. Jackie's Warrior: $100,000

    5. Rombauer: $60,000

    6. Dreamer's Disease: $40,000

    7. King Fury: $20,000

    8. Classier: $20,000

    9. Sittin on Go: $20,000

    10. Reinvestment Risk: $20,000

    11. Calibrate

    12. Camp Hope

    13. Likeable

    14. Next

    Total Purse: $2 million

                 

    Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf

    1. Fire at Will: $520,000

    2. Battleground: $170,000

    3. Outadore: $90,000

    4. Cadillac: $50,000

    5. Sealiway: $30,000

    6. Gretzky the Great: $20,000

    7. The Lir Jet: $10,000

    8. Devilwala: $10,000

    9. Ebeko: $10,000

    10. Mutasaabeq: $10,000

    11. Go Athletico

    12. Public Sector

    13. Abarta

    14. New Mandate

    Total Purse: $1 million

              

    Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies

    1. Vequist: $1,040,000

    2. Dayoutoftheoffice: $340,000

    3. Girl Daddy: $180,000

    4. Simply Ravishing: $100,000

    5. Princess Noor: $60,000

    6. Crazy Beautiful: $40,000

    7. Thoughtfully: $20,000

    Total Purse: $2 million

               

    Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

    1. Aunt Pearl: $520,000

    2. Mother Earth: $170,000

    3. Miss Amulet: $90,000

    4. Campanelle: $50,000

    5. Plum Ali: $30,000

    6. Spanish Loveaffair: $20,000

    7. Editor At Large: $10,000

    8. Madone: $10,000

    9. Oodnadatta: $10,000

    10. Nazuna: $10,000

    11. Invincible Gal

    12. Alda

    13. Royal Approval

    14. Union Gables

    Total Purse: $1 million

              

    Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint

    1. Golden Pal: $520,000

    2. Cowan: $170,000

    3. Ubettabelieveit: $90,000

    4. Lipizzaner: $50,000

    5. After Five: $30,000

    6. County Final: $20,000

    7. Momos: $10,000

    8. Bodenheimer: $10,000

    9. Dirty Dangle: $10,000

    10. Windy City Red: $10,000

    11. Mighty Gurkha

    12. Second of July

    13. Into the Sunrise

    14. Blame the Booze

    Total Purse: $1 million

                 

    Breeders' Cup Juvenile

    Essential Quality made a hard charge down the stretch to surpass 94-1 long shot Hot Rod Charlie to win on Friday.

    Essential Quality is now 3-0 in his professional career. All of his victories have occurred in Kentucky this fall, with two wins at Keeneland and one at Churchill Downs.

        

    Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

    There was no stopping Aunt Pearl from taking home the Juvenile Fillies Turf as she led wire-to-wire en route to the win:

    Mother Earth's strong finish led her to a second-place result ahead of Miss Amulet.

    Aunt Pearl, the 5-2 pre-race favorite, is 3-0 in her career. She took home victories at Keeneland in October and Churchill Downs in September.

       

    Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf

    Fire at Will pulled off a massive upset at 30-1 with an excellent run down the stretch to take home the Juvenile Turf:

    Fire at Will has won three straight races, including victories at Saratoga Springs and Belmont Park.

        

    Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint

    The chalk held serve at the Juvenile Turf Sprint as 4-5 pre-race favorite Golden Pal emerged as the big winner:

    Golden Pal now has a pair of first-place finishes and two second-place results for his career.

        

    Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies

    Vequist stayed near the front of the pack and pulled away late en route to a Juvenile Fillies win:

    Dayoutoftheoffice led for much of the race before falling back to second. Vequist lost to Dayoutoftheoffice at the Frizette Stakes in October.

