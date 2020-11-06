Breeders' Cup 2020 Payouts: Prize Money Purse Info for All Races on Friday

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The first day of the Breeders' Cup World Championships is in the books, and Essential Quality and Vequist emerged as the big winners with $1,040,000 purses for finishing first place in their respective events.

Fire at Will, Aunt Pearl and Golden Pal also earned $520,000 purses for first-place wins to round out the victors on Friday.

Here's a look at all of the winners and purses (via Bloodhorse) as well as highlights from Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile

1. Essential Quality: $1,040,000

2. Hot Rod Charlie: $340,000

3. Keepmeinmind: $180,000

4. Jackie's Warrior: $100,000

5. Rombauer: $60,000

6. Dreamer's Disease: $40,000

7. King Fury: $20,000

8. Classier: $20,000

9. Sittin on Go: $20,000

10. Reinvestment Risk: $20,000

11. Calibrate

12. Camp Hope

13. Likeable

14. Next

Total Purse: $2 million

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf

1. Fire at Will: $520,000

2. Battleground: $170,000

3. Outadore: $90,000

4. Cadillac: $50,000

5. Sealiway: $30,000

6. Gretzky the Great: $20,000

7. The Lir Jet: $10,000

8. Devilwala: $10,000

9. Ebeko: $10,000

10. Mutasaabeq: $10,000

11. Go Athletico

12. Public Sector

13. Abarta

14. New Mandate

Total Purse: $1 million

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies

1. Vequist: $1,040,000

2. Dayoutoftheoffice: $340,000

3. Girl Daddy: $180,000

4. Simply Ravishing: $100,000

5. Princess Noor: $60,000

6. Crazy Beautiful: $40,000

7. Thoughtfully: $20,000

Total Purse: $2 million

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

1. Aunt Pearl: $520,000

2. Mother Earth: $170,000

3. Miss Amulet: $90,000

4. Campanelle: $50,000

5. Plum Ali: $30,000

6. Spanish Loveaffair: $20,000

7. Editor At Large: $10,000

8. Madone: $10,000

9. Oodnadatta: $10,000

10. Nazuna: $10,000

11. Invincible Gal

12. Alda

13. Royal Approval

14. Union Gables

Total Purse: $1 million

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint

1. Golden Pal: $520,000

2. Cowan: $170,000

3. Ubettabelieveit: $90,000

4. Lipizzaner: $50,000

5. After Five: $30,000

6. County Final: $20,000

7. Momos: $10,000

8. Bodenheimer: $10,000

9. Dirty Dangle: $10,000

10. Windy City Red: $10,000

11. Mighty Gurkha

12. Second of July

13. Into the Sunrise

14. Blame the Booze

Total Purse: $1 million

Breeders' Cup Juvenile

Essential Quality made a hard charge down the stretch to surpass 94-1 long shot Hot Rod Charlie to win on Friday.

Essential Quality is now 3-0 in his professional career. All of his victories have occurred in Kentucky this fall, with two wins at Keeneland and one at Churchill Downs.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

There was no stopping Aunt Pearl from taking home the Juvenile Fillies Turf as she led wire-to-wire en route to the win:

Mother Earth's strong finish led her to a second-place result ahead of Miss Amulet.

Aunt Pearl, the 5-2 pre-race favorite, is 3-0 in her career. She took home victories at Keeneland in October and Churchill Downs in September.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf

Fire at Will pulled off a massive upset at 30-1 with an excellent run down the stretch to take home the Juvenile Turf:

Fire at Will has won three straight races, including victories at Saratoga Springs and Belmont Park.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint

The chalk held serve at the Juvenile Turf Sprint as 4-5 pre-race favorite Golden Pal emerged as the big winner:

Golden Pal now has a pair of first-place finishes and two second-place results for his career.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies

Vequist stayed near the front of the pack and pulled away late en route to a Juvenile Fillies win:

Dayoutoftheoffice led for much of the race before falling back to second. Vequist lost to Dayoutoftheoffice at the Frizette Stakes in October.