Breeders' Cup 2020 Results: Tracking Winners, Prize Money Payouts on Friday

One of the biggest weekends in horse racing has arrived as the 2020 Breeders' Cup kicked off at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky on Friday. The two-day event will hand out $31 million in awards and purses as some of the sport's best look to make a lasting mark before the end of the season.

Friday will see the two-year-olds take to the track in five juvenile races while the nine races Saturday feature thoroughbreds three years old and up.

Here's a look at the races played out.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint

Win: Golden Pal: $3.60, $2.80, $2.60 (Prize: $520,000)

Place: Cowan: N/A, $8.00, $5.80 (Prize: $170,000)

Show: Ubettabelieveit (IRE): N/A, N/A, $8.60 ($90,000)

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf

Win: Fire At Will: $62.40, $24.40, $14.00 (Prize: $520,000)

Place: Battleground: N/A, $5.60, $3.80 (Prize: $170,000)

Show: Outadore: N/A, N/A, $7.60 ($90,000)

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies

Win: Vequist: $15.20, $6.80, $4.40 (Prize: $1.04 million)

Place: Dayoutoftheoffice: N/A, $5.20, $3.60 (Prize: $340,000)

Show: Girl Daddy: N/A, N/A, $3.80 (Prize: $180,000)

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf

Win: Aunt Pearl (IRE): $7.20, $5.40, $3.80 (Prize: $520,000)

Place: Mother Earth (IRE): N/A, $19.60, $10.40 (Prize: $170,000)

Show: Miss Amulet (IRE): N/A, N/A, $6.40 (Prize: $90,000)

Breeders' Cup Juvenile

Win: Essential Quality: $9.40, $6.20, $4.40 (Prize: $1.04 million)

Place: Hot Rod Charlie: N/A, $51.60, $24.00 (Prize: $340,000)

Show: Keepmeinmind: N/A, N/A, $11.20 (Prize: $180,000)

No one had a better day at the track than trainer Brad Cox. The 40-year-old who grew up in the shadow of Churchill Downs may very well have the favorite for the 2021 Kentucky Derby on his hands with Essential Quality.

After pulling off a thrilling victory in Friday's Juvenile—with 4-1 odds—the two-year-old has now won all three races he's started, including two at Keeneland and one at Churchill Downs. That's brought his 2020 earnings up to $1.33 million, per Equibase, as he continues to build up for next year's Road to the Kentucky Derby. If next season is anything like 2020 for Essential Quality, he'll be the horse to watch from start to finish.

Yet he's not Cox's only winner on Saturday. Aunt Pearl took home the Juvenile Fillies Turf for her third straight victory of the year to bring her earnings up to $652,784.

The strong day will not only make his two champions worth watching in the months to come, but put Cox in the spotlight as he looks to win his first Kentucky Derby next year.

For most bettors, the biggest story from the Juvenile comes from Hot Rod Charlie.

The Colt only won its first race last month at Santa Anita after finishing no better than third in his last three races. He closed as a 94-1 underdog on Saturday and figured to fall back to the pack as the race went on. Instead, he rounded the final turn pushing for the lead only to get passed by Essential Quality with a few lengths to go.

His second-place finish paid out extremely well at $51.60 and will have bettors looking to find value on him in future races.

The Breeders' Cup continues on Saturday with 2020 stars Tiz the law, Authentic and Maximum Security all scheduled to take the track.