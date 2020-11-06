Report: Darren Till Out of UFC Fight Night vs. Jack Hermansson Because of Injury

Jeffrey McWhorter/Associated Press

Darren Till will miss his scheduled main event bout against Jack Hermansson at UFC Fight Night on Dec. 5 in Las Vegas because of an injury, according to ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

Okamoto noted that Kevin Holland will fight Hermansson instead.

Till, who is a 27-year-old native of England, owns a professional record of 18-3-1 and was looking to bounce back from a loss to Robert Whittaker in his last fight at UFC on ESPN in July.

After a 17-0-1 start to his career, Till has lost three of his past four fights to Tyron Woodley, Jorge Masvidal and Whittaker. Till returned to middleweight after a stint at welterweight to beat Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244 in November 2019, but he lost his next fight to Whittaker.

There was a great deal of intrigue surrounding his clash with Hermansson since the 32-year-old Swede has been on a roll as of late.

Hermansson is 21-5 professionally, with wins in five of his past six fights. Most notably and recently, Hermansson beat Gastelum by first-round submission at UFC Fight Night 172 in July.

The winner of Till vs. Hermansson likely would have made a big move up the UFC middleweight ranks, but Holland will get a chance to prove himself instead.

Holland, 28, is 20-5 and is in the midst of a four-fight winning streak with victories over Anthony Hernandez, Joaquin Buckley, Darren Stewart and Charlie Ontiveros. Three of those wins were by technical knockout, and Holland owns 10 career knockout victories, as well as six submissions.

Holland has never gotten knocked out, while Hermansson has 11 knockout wins, so the UFC Fight Night bout between them could be a slugfest.

As of now, Hermansson is fourth in the middleweight rankings, Till is sixth and Holland is not inside of the top 15.

A victory at UFC Fight Night would move Hermansson one step closer to a title match against Israel Adesanya, while Holland could truly put himself on the map with an upset over Hermansson.