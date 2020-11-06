Packers Player Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19 After TNF vs. 49ers

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

An unnamed Green Bay Packers player reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday after playing in Thursday night's Week 9 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news and provided other coronavirus updates from around the NFL:

The Thursday Night Football game moved forward as scheduled even though the Niners placed three players on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier in the day. In all, nine players from five teams were added to the reserve list Thursday.

Friday has brought more concerning news.

The Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins each entered the NFL's more intensive COVID-19 protocols after having staff members test positive. The Cincinnati Bengals announced two of their players tested positive for the coronavirus amid their bye week.

An uptick in positive tests around the NFL comes as the United States posted an all-time high in new COVID-19 cases Thursday with over 121,000, per CNN's Christina Maxouris.

So far, no games on the Week 9 schedule have been postponed, though.

The Packers scored a 34-17 win over the Niners on the strength of four Aaron Rodgers touchdown passes to move their record to 6-2.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

San Francisco's roster has been seriously impacted by injuries, with $79 million in salary-cap value currently on injured reserve, per Spotrac. The COVID-19 absences added to the problem Thursday. It's record dropped to 2-5.

The Packers and 49ers are both scheduled to return to the field Nov. 15. Green Bay will host the Jacksonville Jaguars, while San Francisco is set to visit the New Orleans Saints.