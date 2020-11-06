Breeders' Cup 2020 Odds: Lines and Predictions for All Horses on Friday

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Breeders' Cup, one of horse racing's most prestigious and rich events—paying out $31 million in purses and awards—kicks off Friday with the juvenile (two-year-old) races, featuring the $2 million-purse TVG Juvenile in the evening.

Friday's action will be followed by Saturday's nine additional races, with everything coming to a head in the Breeders' Cup Classic, in which this year's Kentucky Derby winner (Authentic) and Belmont Stakes winner (Tiz the Law) will run.

The 2020 Breeders' Cup is held at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky, for the first time since 2015. As was also the case in 2019, all five juvenile races are being held on Friday.



Those who love horse naming etymology will be delighted with Friday's slate, which includes some especially memorable monikers. Gretzky the Great, racing in the Juvenile Turf, must have a hockey fan on the ownership team of Gary Barber & Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. In the Juvenile Turf Sprint, Blame the Booze is sure to make viewers do a double-take.

The most exciting horse to watch on "Future Stars Friday" in the TVG Juvenile is Jackie's Warrior, trained by Steve Asmussen and with a four-for-four career record. A win would give him his third Grade 1 win before the age of three.

Here's everything you need to know to tune in to Friday's action, including odds for every horse and predictions for the winner of each race.

Friday's Schedule, Post Positions, and Lines

Date: Friday, November 6

Location: Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Kentucky

Horses: Juvenile (two-year-old)

TV: NBC, coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET

Juvenile Turf Sprint

Post Time: 2:30 p.m. ET



Distance: 5½ furlongs

Purse: $1 million

1. Mighty Gurkha (20-1)

2. Windy City Red (30-1)

3. Lipizzaner (20-1)

4. County Final (15-1)

5. Cowan (8-1)

6. Ubettabelieveit (20-1)

7. Momos (15-1)

8. Amanzi Yimpilo (15-1)

9. After Five (6-1)

10. Bodenheimer (8-1)

11. Into the Sunrise (15-1)

12. Dirty Dangle (20-1)

13. Second of July (8-1)

14. Golden Pal (8-5)

15. Blame the Booze (30-1)

16. Gypsy King (30-1)

17. Trade Deal (30-1)

Trainer Wesley Ward has three trainees in this field, including favorite Golden Pal, After Five and Into the Sunrise. Into the Sunrise is always a contender, but Golden Pal is the most likely to bring Ward glory on Friday.

Prediction: Golden Pal

Juvenile Turf

Post Time: 3:10 p.m. ET



Distance: 1 mile

Purse: $1 million

1. Sealiway (8-1)

2. New Mandate (12-1)

3. Abarta (12-1)

4. Public Sector (8-1)

5. Cadillac (6-1)

6. Mutasaabeq (5-1)

7. Fire at Will (12-1)

8. Outadore (8-1)

9. Battleground (6-1)

10. Ebeko (20-1)

11. Gretzky the Great (8-1)

12. Go Athletico (10-1)

13. Devilwala (30-1)

14. The Lir Jet (20-1)

15. Barrister Tom (30-1)

16. Harlan Estate (30-1)

Gretzky the Great has won three of four, and Outadore is two-for-two, but New Mandate has won three in a row, and the Ralph Beckett-trained juvenile has a good chance of emerging victorious in this mile-long turf race.

Prediction: New Mandate

Juvenile Fillies

Post Time: 3:50 p.m. ET



Distance: 1 1/6 miles

Purse: $2 million

1. Simply Ravishing (5-2)

2. Vequist (8-1)

3. Dayoutoftheoffice (5-2)

4. Thoughtfully (20-1)

5. Girl Daddy (6-1)

6. Crazy Beautiful (20-1)

7. Princess Noor (9-5)

The Bob Baffert-trained Princess Noor cost a whopping $1.35 million, and everyone knows that the best way to get a return on one's investment in a horse is to have it trained by Baffert.

Prediction: Princess Noor



Juvenile Fillies Turf

Post Time: 4:30 p.m. ET



Distance: 1 mile



Purse: $1 million

1. Oodnadatta (20-1)

2. Miss Amulet (12-1)

3. Alda (12-1)

4. Plum Ali (4-1)

5. Aunt Pearl (3-1)

6. Nazuna (30-1)

7. Tetragonal (20-1)



8. Mother Earth (20-1)

9. Madone (10-1)

10. Campanelle (4-1)

11. Royal Approval (10-1)

12. Spanish Loveaffair (15-1)

13. Union Gables (20-1)

14. Editor at Large (12-1)

15. Invincible Gal (30-1)

16. Snowfall (30-1)

This is a balanced field, but Campanelle is three-for-three and a heavy favorite among these young fillies.

Prediction: Campanelle

Juvenile

Post Time: 5:15 p.m. ET



Distance: 1 1/16 miles

Purse: $2 million

1. Camp Hope (30-1)

2. King Fury (15-1)

3. Reinvestment Risk (9-2)

4. Likeable (15-1)

5. Essential Quality (4-1)

6. Keepmeinmind (30-1)

7. Jackie's Warrior (7-5)

8. Classier (15-1)

9. Sittin on Go (12-1)

10. Dreamer's Disease (30-1)

11. Next (15-1)

12. Hot Rod Charlie (30-1)

13. Rombauer (15-1)

14. Calibrate (20-1)

Though there are plenty of horses that could impress here, including Reinvestment Risk, which has been runner-up to Jackie's Warrior in two races, the latter is four-for-four and will be hard to bet against. Expect to see the Steve Asmussen-trained colt again in the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

Prediction: Jackie's Warrior

All odds via BreedersCup.com