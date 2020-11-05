Tim Anderson: 'I Won't Change My Style' for New White Sox Manager Tony La Russa

Paul Beaty/Associated Press

Tim Anderson, the young leader of the Chicago White Sox who's as famous for his bat-flips as his batting average, told reporters he won't be changing his playing style under new manager Tony La Russa.

Speaking to the media after winning his first Silver Slugger on Thursday, the 2019 American League batting champion made clear he'll continue to show his emotions on the field.

"I won't change my style, the way I play, for Tony," Anderson said. "I will not be changing the way I play or how I approach the game."

That approach has worked out well for Anderson. After slashing .258/.286/.411 over his first three years in the Majors, the 27-year-old shortstop has become a superstar at the plate with a slash line of .331/.357/.514 in his last two seasons.

La Russa has previously criticized players for bat-flipping and, more notably, ripped San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. for hitting a grand slam off a 3-0 count during an interview with Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post.

The manager has also been critical of players kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and systemic racism—though during his introductory press conference with the White Sox last month, he said he'd be OK with players doing so as long as it's sincere. He did not explain how he would determine if a player's motivations were sincere.

That could lead to a clash between La Russa and a major clubhouse leader. One of the reasons it hasn't gotten to that point yet is that the two have yet to even speak.

Anderson told reporters Thursday he has yet to hear from La Russa despite the White Sox making the hiring official last Thursday.

"I'm still waiting on him to reach out to me," Anderson said.

The shortstop added he's excited to learn from La Russa and has spoken with people around baseball who told him he'll like playing for the 76-year-old. That hasn't stopped the Alabama native from planning how he'll approach his new boss.

"Just try to pick his brain, just try to make it as smooth as possible," Anderson said. "Try to have fun with it—if he allows that."