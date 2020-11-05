    Seahawks' DK Metcalf Calls 2019 NFL Draft Slide 'Blessing in Disguise'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 5, 2020

    Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf in action against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

    It's not every day a player is thankful he fell out of the first round of the NFL draft, but Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf recognizes it was a "blessing" for him.

    "It was a blessing in disguise," the 2019 second-rounder said Thursday, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "I wasn't supposed to go in the first round for a reason. Probably because I wasn't gonna work as hard if I got drafted in the first round or early in the second round. But it allowed me to come in here with a chip on my shoulder and just to realize what it felt like to be an underdog in the NFL."

    Metcalf is off to a brilliant start to his career.

    He tallied 58 catches for 900 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie and already has 36 catches for 680 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games this year. He is on the list of the best receivers in the league and is a nightmare for opposing secondaries who also have to deal with Tyler Lockett.

    Falling to a team with the infrastructure in place like the Seahawks surely helped him, and he now has the opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl with Russell Wilson throwing him the ball.

