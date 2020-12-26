Report: DeSean Jackson to Be Activated from IR by Eagles; Will Play vs. Cowboys

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are activating wide receiver DeSean Jackson for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Since returning to the Eagles in 2019, Jackson has had a difficult time staying on the field. He missed 14 games last season, including Philadelphia's playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Things haven't gotten any better for Jackson so far in 2020. The three-time Pro Bowler missed three straight games from Week 4-6 with a hamstring injury. He returned in Week 7 against the New York Giants only to suffer a fractured ankle after his foot got caught underneath his body during a punt return.

The Eagles have been decimated by injuries all season. Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz and Miles Sanders are among the team's offensive skill players who have missed multiple games.

Jackson hasn't made much of an impact in the games he's been able to play in 2020. The three-time Pro Bowler has 155 yards and no touchdowns on 13 receptions in four games.

Despite how badly this year has gone, the Eagles still have an outside shot of winning the NFC East. Having Jackson healthy gives Philadelphia a slight boost as it attempts to earn a critical win over a division rival.