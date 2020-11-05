Report: Dante Pettis Targeted by Patriots Prior to Being Claimed by Giants

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

If Dante Pettis hadn't ended up with the New York Giants, the third-year wide receiver reportedly would have been a member of the New England Patriots.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Giants, Patriots and Cleveland Browns put in a claim on Pettis after he was waived by the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday.

The Giants wound up with Pettis by virtue of having the worst record (1-6) of the three teams. The Patriots are 2-5 and the Browns are 5-3 heading into Week 9.

