Alize Johnson's Mother Chanelle Talks Pacers PF Surprising Family with New Home

The mother of Indiana Pacers forward Alize Johnson said she was left "speechless" after her son purchased his family a new home in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Johnson shared a video Tuesday of the moment he revealed the surprise, with his mother dropping to her knees and overcome with emotion.

"I'm very proud, very proud and just speechless," Chanelle Johnson told TMZ Sports. "Speechless for the things that he's done and just his heart and his humility through the whole process."

Alize joked during the interview he wasn't concerned with how his family decorated the house as long as he got to "deck the basement out and the outside pool and stuff like that."

The Pacers selected the 24-year-old in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft. He has made 31 appearances for the team, averaging 1.5 points and 2.2 rebounds.